Transcript: Trump War Tirade Backfires as GOP Panics: “What the Hell?”

Rothkopf: Well, I’d like to hear more from Democrats about what we are going to do to ensure that the United States will lead and be strong in the future. And to be honest with you, a lot of that is not, let’s go back and do it the way Biden did it or do it the way Obama did it. What it really means is coming up with new approaches because it’s a new world. The Middle East post this war is broken. It’s not going to be the same. Israel is not a dependable ally of the United States anymore. We are going to have to find other partners that are stabilizing.

The main competitive force in the region—we haven’t even mentioned here—but it’s China. Look at the cover of The Economist this week. The cover of The Economist is a picture of Xi Jinping saying, don’t interrupt your enemy while he’s hurting himself. And it’s not just the Middle East. We’re going to have to redo what we’re doing in Europe. We are obviously going to go into a very different kind of relationship with Russia. The United States is going to have to figure out how do you have a principal rival in the world—China—with whom you are interdependent economically. You can’t go back to a Cold War. AI is going to change the nature of warfare, the nature of competition, the nature of jobs, the nature of economic growth. That has to be factored in.

And most of all, I want to see a Democrat who comes in and says what George Kennan, the famous foreign policy specialist, said in his long telegram in 1947—and that is that while we face threats around the world, the place we must begin if we want to be secure is with the wellsprings of our own strength at home. We have to make sure we have a good economy. We have to make sure we do not have a divided society. And right now, inequality is more grotesque than it’s ever been. There is an oligarchy. Our tax system is written for them. Our regulatory system is written for them. We’re dismantling social safety nets. We have more money to give to billionaires who don’t need it.