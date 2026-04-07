Transcript: What Democrats Can Learn from the Right’s Media Strategy

The other thing that happens during this time period is you have something called the National News Council, which was a briefly lived press ombudsperson from the early 1970s to the early 1980s, was independent, and it was designed to basically hold the media accountable to the public—to rebuild those lines of trust between the public and the press. And so that was partly resulting from both of those dynamics, right—the critique of television as well as the critique of liberal media bias.

Now, the National News Council wanted to appear impartial—that was their whole purpose. At the same time, Accuracy in Media, this conservative watchdog group, saw them as an opportunity to basically launder the conservative critiques of the press through this kind of impartial National News Council. And the National News Council realized this at the time—I actually went to their archives, which are at the University of Minnesota, and internal memos and letters, they say, look, these Accuracy in Media guys are up to no good, we know that they’re going to try to use us, we’re worried that if we don’t go along with them that they’re going to tar us as liberal or leftist.

So in the early days, they try to carefully review Accuracy in Media critiques more closely than other critiques that get raised to the council. And the first few they actually approve, they say, you know what, Accuracy in Media is right. And so they ingratiate themselves with them.

Now, ultimately that doesn’t last for that long—nothing is enough for right-wing media critics—and that coalition and symbiosis kind of falls away ultimately. But part of what I’m arguing in the book is that it isn’t just that conservatives believe that the media is biased. If that was the case, then it wouldn’t really be a discourse, right—it wouldn’t be this whole thing that we all have to reckon with.

The problem is that journalists in the 1970s onward have started to look over their right shoulder,—that they’ve started to say, I’m liberal, maybe interpersonally—is that skewing my coverage in some way? And so part of what the book argues is that yes, this critique from the right is a crucial part of this, but another crucial part of this is this idea of balance or impartiality, which is an impossible ideal, right.

And so if you’re a journalist and you’re trying to live up to that impartiality or that objectivity norm, which is part of what professional journalists aspire to do—if you’re constantly being told from the right that your coverage is biased—over time, you’re going to start to listen to that, and you’re going to start changing and shaping your coverage in a way that ends up skewing and ratcheting that coverage to the right, so that they’re a little bit less loud in their criticism of you.

So this is one reason why the belief in liberal media bias persists: it becomes an effective tactic on the right for drawing the legacy media rightward.

Bacon: We were in the ‘80s. Let’s come to the ‘90s. Yeah. You made an allusion to Rush Limbaugh. I think Fox News is founded in ‘96, is that right?

And then Newt Gingrich is a political force at the same time. So talk about—are those three sort of one? Rush Limbaugh’s rise is a forerunner of conservative media, so is Fox News. They’re also critiquing liberal media on their programming. And Gingrich is a new movement conservative. How do those three fit together?

Bauer: Yeah. So one of the really important things that happens in the 1980s is the Reagan administration gets rid of the Fairness Doctrine. So the Fairness Doctrine, as I mentioned, is a policy from 1949 to 1987 that mandates balance over the airwaves—TV and radio.

Now, once you get rid of the Fairness Doctrine—so they get rid of it in ‘87—by ‘88 Rush Limbaugh gets hired by ABC Radio to go national, right. And so by the early 1990s Limbaugh has revolutionized AM radio and conservative right-wing media.

Now, what I argue in the book is this is a really important turning point, because for most of the 20th century—from the 1940s to the 1980s and ‘90s—you’ve got primarily a conservative media that is movement media. It emerges out of the movement and it is doing the bidding of the movement. Now, there are different components of the movement — the John Birch Society, William F. Buckley, et cetera—that have different kinds of subtle agendas, so the movement media isn’t always in lockstep, but it’s always serving a movement purpose.

Once you get Rush Limbaugh, Limbaugh has two logics, right? One is advancing conservatism and advancing the right—not necessarily movement conservatism. He actually didn’t identify as a movement conservative and didn’t emerge out of the movement, right—it’s his own version of conservatism that’s informed by the movement but is separate from it. But also Limbaugh is about making money—he’s entertaining an audience.

And so Limbaugh is making different calculations than a Buckley or somebody else. Now, interestingly, as he becomes the kind of leader of the opposition, right, in the 1990s—as Reagan retires and as Bush doesn’t get elected in 1992.

Bacon: Clinton does, yeah.

Bauer: Right. And so Gingrich is really—and I don’t really write about Gingrich in the book, we’re not really getting to that in the book—and kind of in the early ‘90s there’s a little bit of a recap at the end into the contemporary, but we skip over that ‘90s period. The ‘90s period is much more complicated, which is one reason why I don’t get into it in the book— because you see both these commercial logics and these movement logics fighting in and out and in play.

And in fact, I’ve got this telling moment in the book where Cliff Kincaid—who’s an activist for Accuracy in Media—Rush Limbaugh on his radio program talks shit about Cliff Kincaid, right. And Cliff Kincaid is irate about this. And he is going around to all his conservative movement buddies and he is saying, hey, help me get in touch with Rush, I need him to correct the record, he was wrong about me, blah blah blah. Rush Limbaugh’s like no, this guy’s a joke, right—he’s refusing to do it, right.

And part of what I argue in the book is like, this is the moment where the conservative movement really realizes that it’s created something that’s beyond its scope—that they’re no longer in control of the monster they’ve created at this point.

And I think that this dynamic, where you’ve got the conservative movement and these kind of media logics that are beyond their control, partly explains the emergence of Trump, right—who was not necessarily the conservative movement guy in 2016, right, they were into Rubio, they were into Cruz, there was a bunch of different people that they were rallying around.

Trump ends up winning partly because of Rush Limbaugh and Breitbart—ultimately Fox joins the team as well, right. And so this media logic versus the conservative movement logic is partly what allows Trump to capitalize on the kind of tensions between those different movement and media logics.

Bacon: Okay, we went through most of the history that you wanted to go through, so I want to ask questions that are not maybe as grounded in history. I guess first I want to go to—the book doesn’t hit the post-2000 period as much, but I want to ask: so I got into journalism in 2002, so by that point—I worked at Time magazine, I worked at The Washington Post—we, most of us, we discussed privately—I remember being at dinner once and somebody asked, who has voted for a Republican, and none of us had. And it’s an awkward thing.

And so my experience of the media has been an obsession with—we are all Democrats, we are very guilty about this, we must be biased, so we must—the Iraq War benefits from the Bush perspective, the media is obsessed with not proving they’re liberal, therefore they cover it credulously, and so on.

So that’s a period that I’ve experienced personally, when does that sort of sink in, that the journalism community is obsessed with this? Is there a historical part of this that you’ve analyzed or researched where my experience—with the journalism community being very obsessed with this by 2000 and up to now—is that in research as well?

Bauer: For sure. So again, that starts in the ‘70s, right? Yes. So you’re getting Accuracy in Media constantly accusing the press of bias. You’ve got Columbia Journalism Review and all of these journalism academic organizations that are starting to study the problem of trust in media, right? Upcoming young journalists who are going through those programs are learning, right, that, oh, the public doesn’t exactly trust us and we need to build trust. And again, that isn’t always coded as right-wing critique—it’s just, hey, now we need to be more aware of our audiences and trying to serve their needs and interests.

Now, there’s an important study that comes out in the 1980s, actually, by some conservative-leaning economists that look at—they do surveys, professional surveys of journalists, and lo and behold, they find that most journalists identify as liberal or had voted for Democrats, right. And so that becomes yet another moment in the 1980s that kind of raises this idea that the problem of liberal media bias isn’t necessarily just structural, right—which had been the premise of most of the early to mid-20th century. By the ‘80s, with that study, they say the structural bias happens because of individual, rank-and-file journalists and their biases. Now the critique here becomes: the people that own the media are primarily conservatives—or at least not like woke lefties or whatever.

But nevertheless, that becomes—as you experienced, I think—a really important aspect of journalistic subjectivity, the ability of a journalist to navigate their job. So you’re supposed to be objective and impartial, but in the back of your head, right, that you’re a liberal, or you voted for a Democrat once, or whatever it would be.

And so when you hear critiques from the right that you’re biased, you’re like, I’m not right-wing, so maybe they’re right. Maybe they’re onto something. Maybe I should listen to them. When you hear critiques from the left—if you’re already liberal or left personally—you’re like, no, I know I’m not that far.

And so again, there is a milieu thing here among journalists. And I do think it’s true that a lot of legacy reporters—they may not be like Democrats or leftists or something, but a belief in democratic pluralism, broadly speaking—that kind of curiosity drives people into the industry, I think.

I don’t think that necessarily skews the coverage, although I do think that the right is onto something—that if we have a sense of empathy in our reporting, especially nowadays—or they’re critiquing empathy—yeah, maybe that’s bias, if that’s the criteria they’re using, right.

And so again, the book is formally agnostic on this question of bias and whether it exists, because I think it’s the wrong question, right. The question is: what are the outcomes? What does the world look like as a result of our reporting? And is that view of the world accurate, right—is it true? Does it ring true to people or does it not? And if it doesn’t, then persuasion needs to be involved, right.

Bacon: Talk about that a little bit. So you think the question of whether—so you don’t—the question of is the media biased, you think, is the wrong question. What is the right question?

Bauer: I think the question is: what as a people do we want? Who are we as a people, right, and what are our goals, right—what do we desire, what do we think is the common good that we’re all endeavoring to build together?

I think that we lose that question oftentimes these days, right—we’re very much caught up in whatever’s trending, whatever Trump said on Truth Social yesterday is a constant call and response to whatever the latest thing that’s happened is, and there’s less kind of pausing and taking a moment to say: what are we doing here, right?

Why does it matter, for example, if whatever Kristi Noem’s husband, likes wearing large breasts or whatever—how are we getting distracted by things like this in the midst of a war that we are fighting? Our money is going to bomb people in Iran and we’re getting sidetracked on these kind of social media things, right?

Bacon: So the Noem thing is a hard one, but I guess the broad, the real question is: what you choose to cover is a decision.

And I guess the critique from the right might be: in 2020, the number of Black men in America killed by the police did not dramatically increase, but the media decided to cover that more. And the media could have chosen to cover aborted babies. So I think that’s the critique. And maybe on abortion rights and gay rights, the media probably covers them closer to the Democratic Party. We could talk about free trade, they might cover it a different way.

So I think that’s the reality — people are getting — the debate is: is the reality being skewed in a certain way? How do you view that?

Bauer: Yeah, so let me rephrase it a bit, right. The conservative worldview is one that believes that social hierarchies, cultural hierarchies are natural and inevitable—that racial hierarchies, gender hierarchies, sexual hierarchies, class hierarchies—that the world is as they imagine it, right, that’s the world.

Now the real world is far messier than that, right—there are way more genders than they choose to think or believe, there are way more forms of relating with one another in terms of race and sexuality and gender and all these sorts of things. So when a journalist reports on that, reports on the complexity of the world—which flies in the face of the very simple worldview that conservatism sustains—it’s inevitable that that complexity isn’t going to fit within that framework.

And so I think this is a really crucial difference between conservatives and journalists—also a difference between conservatives and liberals, I would say, is that journalists and liberals, for the most part, look out at the world and see the world as objective. And what I mean by that is not that they have the right view of the world—we all have complex and confusing views of the world—but the idea is that the world exists somewhere and you can go and measure it eventually and you can figure out its existence.

And then what you do is you measure the world that exists out there, and then you say, we’re going to tweak the things that we think are wrong with it, right—oh, income inequality, right, or homophobia, or whatever it would be—we’re going to make tweaks to the system in order to fix this thing that’s out there that’s causing a problem.

Conservatives have a view of the world in their heads that they then go and try to conform the world to that belief system, that idea. And those are two fundamentally different relationships to the world—one thinks the world exists independently of us and we’re engaging within it, and the other tries to transform the world into the vision inside its head. And so there isn’t so much a vision among journalists or the left for what the world ought to look like—it’s, this is what the world is, and then maybe we want it to be a little bit better, but it isn’t a full changing of what the world is, unlike the conservative worldview.

Bacon: We’ve mentioned the terms objectivity, impartiality, neutrality—these terms are all —I think The New York Times, the word they use now is “independent,” but we have all these code words in journalism. And your sense is these words are not particularly helpful.

Bauer: Totally. So I’ll give you a good example of an “independent” newspaper, which was the John Birch Society’s Birmingham Independent. They were literally advocating for white supremacy in Birmingham.

It was independent because the two local papers, the Birmingham News and the Birmingham Post-Herald, were owned by Northern chains, and they were still—not covering the Civil Rights Movement fairly or accurately, but they were doing so in a way that was not right-wing enough for the John Birchers, right. And so the Birchers were independent of that press.

So all of these things are relative, right, and to some degree in the eye of the beholder. And so we can get mired and bogged down in debates about: is it bias, isn’t it bias, is it independent, isn’t it independent, all this sort of thing.

I would rather have a conversation about what do we want from the world, right—what do we owe to one another as citizens of the same country, or as people of the same world, right. Those kinds of questions, I think, lend themselves to building bridges with people, right—figuring out what are the problems that we face as a people and as a world, and how do we resolve them together. Those are the kinds of conversations I want to be having, right.

We’re facing climate change and all kinds of horrific things—this is a moment where we need, not just in terms of the U.S. but across the globe, to come together and figure out how we can continue living together. That’s not where we’re at, unfortunately, and we get further from that every day.

Bacon: Your book is about conservatives critiquing the media. Was it helpful, in that 50-year period, that there was no sustained liberal critique of the media—that there was an imbalance here? Was that helpful to the Republicans, that the Democrats didn’t say much about the media?

Bauer: Absolutely. So I think that there were left media criticisms during this time period, right? If you look at the new left against the war in Vietnam. You look at the Black Panther Party—there are all kinds of left critiques of the media as well during this period. But those are relatively small in scale versus the kind of scale of the growing and burgeoning right-wing media and its increasing connection to the Republican Party throughout the course of the 20th century.

And part of what the book argues is—if you look during the Popular Front era, so this is the 1940s primarily—as the communists are aligned with liberals and progressives around issues of common concern: fighting the war against fascism in Europe, supporting the rights of Black Americans, and supporting organized labor. Those are the three kind of primary planks of the Popular Front.

There were a variety of different Popular Front media outlets, right, including one that I write about in the book that was called In Fact, which was a progressive, media-critical newsletter run by a guy named George Seldes that had a bigger circulation than The New Republic at the time, and bigger circulation than The Nation, right. So there were relatively large and influential left media in the 1940’s. Now the McCarthy era—that second Red Scare, the late ‘40s into the 1950s — most of those folks are pushed out of public life.

Now, people—George Seldes lived a long life. I think he died in like the 1990s or early aughts or something—I think ‘90s. So it’s not like these people disappeared. But their influence waned—they were no longer able to write for major outlets, they were no longer going on television news and being a pundit or a commentator, right.

And so the marginalization of the left in the late ‘40s and early 1950s—as well as the way that the Red Scare worked—wasn’t just targeting communists, it was targeting liberals who, during the Popular Front era, had allied with communists. And so part of what this did is it salted the earth for future left-liberal collaboration by sowing distrust between them.

Liberals were throwing their leftist comrades under the bus so that they could be saved and they could continue to persist within the public sphere. And so that tension still exists with us to this day. The conflicts between liberals and democratic socialists, or leftists, or whatever—to this day are still distorted. And the ability to bind together and find common interests to target together is still tainted by the sins of the second Red Scare—we’re still living with the consequences of that.

Bacon: As you were talking, I couldn’t help but think about—we’re not in the Red Scare, we’re not talking about communism. But I do think there was a period in the 2010s where someone like Ibram Kendi could be published in The New York Times and The Atlantic and people like that. And now those people have been pushed out, to some extent, of those kinds of publications. And some of that pushing out of the sort of “woke”—has been done by people who call themselves liberal. And that’s that tension that is still playing out in a similar kind of way, I feel like.

Bauer: Absolutely. And so I think that the anti-woke backlash is a Red Scare, basically.Now, don’t get me wrong— Ibram Kendi is not a communist.

Bacon: That’s what I was nervous about.

Bauer: But it’s the logic, right? It’s the same logic. It’s that there are people that are more radical, they are engaging in common cause with people who are more moderate or liberal, right, around issues that matter to them—in this case, against police brutality, or the whole Black Lives Matter movement, or MeToo. There were a variety of different movements that this was a reaction against. But the goal there was to, again, pull leftists and liberals apart, to engage in wedging.

Bacon: And to force the leftists out of the mainstream, in a certain sense.

Bauer: Totally. And a really important part of this was—part of the anti-woke crusade by Chris Rufo was an opposition to DEI—diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Now, there are lefty critiques of corporate DEI that are well-meaning and spot-on.

But Chris Rufo—and the right—knew that if you target DEI, this is going to create a wedge within the left, among some folks who are supportive of corporate DEI efforts as not ideal but at least something, right, and people who are critical of them. And so this is where you end up seeing on Twitter, right—lefty people, they’re like, I don’t know about this Chris Rufo guy, but he is right about DEI. No, he’s not. We don’t need to let them wedge us. But it did, unfortunately.

But I also think the important thing is—in the last several years, Gaza, I think, and the encampments around Gaza—Democrats were cracking down against that, right. And so again, if we’re thinking about the Red Scare as outside of the context of communism explicitly—more radical or leftist politics as seen as a specter, and the anxiety that that specter is getting closer and closer to the precious kind of mainstream liberal democratic order. Not only the right, but also the powers that be within the Democratic Party, who want to maintain their New Democrat kind of Clinton-era neoliberal thing—they see common cause with the right, actually, there. And keeping more lefty, more radical voices out of common cause with them.

Bacon: I guess last thing, what is the critique of the mainstream media from the right—it’s a little different than Nixon or Gingrich, I think. How does it sound today?

Bauer: I think the really big difference now is: throughout most of the time period I’m talking about, you’ve got legacy media where most people are getting their news and information. There wasn’t a whole—it’s what we scholars call a low-choice media environment, right? You’re going to watch your local television network, you’ll watch either ABC, CBS, or NBC, whichever anchor you think is more attractive, and then you’re going to read your local newspaper, right? Maybe you’ll subscribe to Time magazine or Newsweek, and the difference in discourse between those outlets was not that wide.

One might get a scoop here or there, but it was pretty consistent. You then had a small, nascent right-wing media. Now, if you were a conservative in the 1980s, you could listen to Rush Limbaugh, right—there was an option for you—but generally the broader, bigger media was going to all be skewed against you, in your perception.

Nowadays we’ve got a massive right-wing media industry that is just getting larger and is, through media capture, buying into those legacy outlets—CBS, CNN, presumably soon enough too. And so you’re seeing this massive right-wing media sector. You still have the legacy media sector, whose influence has waned significantly, is getting smaller and smaller—or not smaller in terms of audiences, perhaps, but smaller in terms of influence. And then you’ve got basically no, or very little, left media.

And so within the broader structure there is an asymmetry and that asymmetry is sorting throughout the entire system. And I’ll give you an example of this. The other day I was listening to NPR, right—National Public Radio—they were doing a segment, I think it was Morning Edition, on Candace Owens’s documentary about Erica Kirk which has a bunch of conspiracy theories and stuff like that.

Now I study this stuff for a living—like, my brain is ruined—so I have to know who Candace Owens is, I have to know who Erica Kirk is. Regular people don’t. But they do, right? Because the right-wing media is so large, it’s creating characters and soap operas and dramas, right, that are so captivating, that legacy media feels compelled to cover it as news too.

And so what we have now is—it used to be that if you wanted to avoid right-wing media, you simply didn’t consume it. Now you can’t avoid it. I don’t think that there’s any real way out of that, outside of building a broad and big left media to balance out that overall. And so, ironically, in a book that is critical of the idea of fairness and balance in journalism, and argues that those ideas and values in part give rise to the right—or are leveraged by the right to build that right-wing media apparatus—I do think that we need balance within the overall system now. And that doesn’t mean balance at the level of legacy media, although I will take that. But what I would like is: we need, infrastructurally, right, to build out a left media.

Bacon: You mean not The New York Times—you mean a real, left-leaning media, not MSNBC even, probably?

Bauer: Totally. But the way to think about this, though, is both, right? And that’s the way that the right thought about it. So the right was advocating for: we want a token columnist at The New York Times and we also want our own television network. You got to do both.

And so I think the left right now does have some kind of tokens here and there in mainstream legacy media outlets—occasionally, not at all—but doesn’t have that big apparatus yet. And so we got to build that apparatus—that’s really the lesson here.

Bacon: Okay. You have the book. Can you show it to people?

Bauer: Oh yeah, I got one here.

Bacon: Making the Liberal Media. AJ Bauer. And then—is there anything else you want to—we went on a while. Anything else you wanted to say, anything I missed? Anything you want to say?

Bauer: No, I really appreciate the opportunity. And yeah, I’m at AJ Bauer on all the apps, or all the different things, if you want to engage with me there. Thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

Bacon: Good to see you. Thank you.

Bauer: Yeah, likewise. Take care.

Bacon: Bye-bye.