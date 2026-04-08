Transcript: Trump Ex-Allies Join Call for Removal: “He’s Gone Insane”

And by the way, just to go back to a theme we brought up earlier—and which Trump kind of gets graded on this curve—now that he went out there and he said, I want to erase a whole civilization, people are going to sort of move on and forget about the fact that he just talked about blowing up bridges and power plants, which itself is a war crime. You can’t blow up civilian infrastructure like that.

You wrote in your piece, which is really good, that the last tripwire—as you put it in this situation, the last sort of set of political guard rails that could possibly exist—may be the prospect of accountability later for people in the chain of command. You seem somewhat confident that there will be accountability like that. I don’t know if I’m there yet, but can you talk me into it? Nobody in the military seems all that worried about getting prosecuted or facing accountability for the executions in the Caribbean. I mean, we’ll see what happens in this situation, obviously, but do you think there will be accountability later?

Rubin: I do. And I think they’re kidding themselves if they think Trump is going to pardon everyone, particularly those people who have left their offices prior to the time Trump leaves. So they’re banking [on] what, a pardon? A pardon so broad that it extends not only to civilian criminal prosecution, but military justice? Really? That’s what they’re banking on? And how far down the chain of command is it going to be? Does it extend beyond the Joint Chiefs? What about the generals? What about the colonels? All the way down.