Transcript: Trump Rages as MTG Wrecks Him on CNN with Perfect Epithet

Marcotte: Yeah, what’s funny is like the very thing that made her such a thorn in people’s side before is kind of what’s her superpower right now, which is she is in a lot of ways kind of a normal person. Like she was before—when she was a conspiracy theorist whose mind got a little deranged by the pandemic—when she was in Congress, she was channeling, I think, a lot of low-information, normal people’s reaction, you know, on the right, but nonetheless, normal people’s kind of unhinged reaction to those set of events. And now that things have normalized a little and she’s gotten a little better educated about politics, she is channeling a very different kind of normal person reaction. But at the end of the day, like, she is not coming from an elite point of view.

Sargent: Yes. And I think she’s a business person herself. And so I think she probably speaks to these certain elements in the Trump coalition that aren’t MAGA, that are business owners, the reactionary car dealer owner, for instance, small business people—they clearly got the brunt of the tariffs and are really getting clobbered by inflation under Trump. And I think she kind of crystallizes a sense among those demographics that this guy is just fundamentally unfit, that this is just a failure. The whole enterprise is a failure. Does that seem right to you?

Marcotte: I think that’s really insightful. I think that he always connected with what Marxists would call the petit bourgeoisie, right? But yeah, like that, the small business owner types, because they actually kind of mistakenly saw themselves in him. He presented himself as an entrepreneur. That was always untrue. He was actually just a nepo baby living off of his dad’s money. But I think they therefore thought that he would at least have their best interests in mind. And now it’s very clear that he has nothing but contempt for the actual entrepreneur because he does not do anything to support them.