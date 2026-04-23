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Henri Cole/

Greenville, Illinois


After the metal detector, there was no pat down.

A guard marked my wrist with ultraviolet ink

that shone in blacklight. Since I had cleared

the background check, my books were my identification.

The inmates sat in bleachers of the big gymnasium

where the sultry air smelled of perspiration and weights.

After I read each poem, they snapped their fingers

to encourage me to keep going. A few licked ice cream cones.

Wearing clean khaki uniforms, they raised their hands politely

to pose rather personal questions, before forming a line,

like ambassadors, to shake my hand. A famous economist

had argued with them about Capitalism, they reported,

which they believed was based on lies, not trust.

If you lie, they said, you become the president.

Henri Cole

Henri Cole is the author, most recently, of Gravity and Center: Selected Sonnets, 1994–2022.

Read More:
Magazine, Poetry, May 2026