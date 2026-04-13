Transcript: Trump’s America Is Deeply Unwell, and It’s Time to Say So

And I think that moments of sort of high conspiracism—because America has always had a paranoid tendency in its politics—but I think moments of really heightened conspiracism are indicative of broader social problems, because I do think people are more attracted to them when we are struggling through these sort of serious deficits of connection and social capital. And so I don’t think we can separate it. But I also think the phone is a big problem too, because I think the digital age makes these things just more potent.

Sargent: Well, so just to wrap this up—in the Sandy Hook case, we had Trump show the very worst of himself, and we just had him show the very worst of himself again, by actually paradoxically allowing that there actually was a mass shooting, not indulging the conspiracy theorists. What are your parting thoughts on all this? Do we have a way out civically, other than just organizing and winning the next election or two?

Elrod: You know what? I think organizing and winning the elections are great. I think doing things in your community is more important. This is a generational fight. And beating Trump and beating MAGA at the polls is great. But if you don’t get out there and know your neighbors, if you don’t get out there and try to fix the social capital problem we have—a book club, start a movie night club, do something like that—if you don’t do those things and engage in those kinds of face-to-face interactions that really revive civic life around you, where you are, then I don’t think that this is a problem that we’re going to get out of anytime soon. That’s my hopeful message, actually, because I am hopeful about it. But winning an election is actually the short-term fix. Doing this stuff is the long-term.