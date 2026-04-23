Transcript: Trump Rages at Epic Virginia Backfire—and Reveals Weakness

Trump then said Republicans had been ahead in the count—well, you know, red areas were counted first. And then he said a massive mail-in ballot drop led to another “crooked victory.” And he even said the referendum language was deceptive. And he called on the courts to essentially step in and overturn the will of the voters on this.

I think Democrats should take from that that they made the right move in every possible way. Donald Trump is essentially saying, we will not operate fairly and we will not, you know, hew to what the voters want in any sense. We will do whatever we can to essentially rig the system in a non-democratic and authoritarian way going forward. And Trump just said it openly, and that just basically should steel Democrats for more of this.

Beutler: I think that’s right. And I think that they should not let him get too much in their heads, right? Like, he is clearly gunning for mail-in ballots and they need to have an offensive-defensive posture to stop that—to make it clear to people that it’s safe to mail a vote, or if he manages to compromise mail voting somehow, to be ready to go with alternative plans to help people vote in other ways. Not to say that he’s just a paper tiger and he never tries to do anything corrupt—he tries to corrupt things all the time. And there’s sort of no bottom to what he wouldn’t at least contemplate, right?