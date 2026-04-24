Transcript: Trump Wrecked in Brutal New Fox Poll: “He’s in a Bad Mood”

It’s very clear right now that that’s what happened. Now I don’t want to get too confident or anything about Democratic chances—anything could happen in these midterms. Maybe Trump comes back, maybe I don’t know. And maybe the numbers for Democrats are bad enough that it’ll mute their win in the midterms. But still, I would like to just have it a little more broadly understood that Trump’s 2024 win was, as you say, not the seismic shift in the electorate that we were told it was and that there was a massive overinterpretation. Your thoughts on that?

Morris: Yeah, but Greg, he only won by a point and a half. I mean, the guy won by three times less of a margin than Joe Biden did. He barely won the swing states as well—he won Pennsylvania by what, a point and a half? We were writing this at the time. This was not like the big electoral victory for MAGA Trumpism that he wanted the media to believe.

Sargent: There are some signs that Team Trump knows they’re in trouble. CNN reports that a bunch of Trump advisors are plotting this new push centered on messaging the midterms as a choice between the two parties and not as a direct referendum on Trump’s presidency. I’m going to quote from the CNN report: “The strategy is driven by internal polling showing the Republicans still hold a trust advantage over the Democratic Party on some key issues, even as Americans have soured on Trump and his performance overall.”