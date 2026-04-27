Transcript: Trump’s Losing Streak Takes a Truly Humiliating Turn

Suebsaeng: Right. They are governed entirely by a republic of fear right now—fear of what will happen if you go against Trump too much, or say the wrong thing about him on live TV or behind closed doors to his face, or into the ear of somebody who’s super close to him. And when it comes to the dynamic—whether it’s the Iran war that a lot of the Republican elite on Capitol Hill are freaking out about, particularly with regards to the gas prices and the U.S. economy and about how if Trump doesn’t basically surrender in that and admit defeat, and if the war keeps going, it could screw so many of their midterm election chances come November.

Whether it’s that or other elements of the Trump regime agenda, including their mass deportation policies that have become woefully unpopular with normal Americans—these are things that the Republican Party elite would kind of like some more public relations manicuring on, so they can try to get away with certain things with the normal average voter in the upcoming elections. But at the same time, they are inextricably tied to these things either because they really do want to get the end results from them because they believe in the project, or because they’re simply just not allowed to cross Trump.

So you know what? They are two peas in a pod—Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party, who absolutely deserve each other and whatever goes on electorally between now and November. God bless them.

Sargent: Very well said, Asawin Suebsaeng. It’s always great to talk to you, man, even if it’s going to require Trump passing from the scene before we get even a tiny bit of relief from any of this. Swin, good to talk to you.