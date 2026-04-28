Transcript: Trump Press Sec Goes Full Cult in Crazed Tirades at Media

Democrats and liberals have debated for years whether these terms apply and gotten into intense back and forth. You’ve seen them all over how far to go in describing what Trump is doing as authoritarian or fascist. An actual intellectual case exists for doing it. Whereas when Republicans and Trump call Democrats Antifa or communists or enemies of the people, which they apply to Democrats as well, there’s zero connection to any policy reality of any kind. And I think there you have another difference that the media can’t get its head around.

Gertz: I think that’s right. And I think just to add to it that it’s not just liberals and Democrats who use language like that to talk about Donald Trump. John Kelly, who was White House chief of staff during Trump’s first term—a retired general—says that Donald Trump is a fascist who wants to rule like a dictator. Jim Mattis has agreed with that statement. Mark Esper, another former defense secretary from Trump’s first term, has also said that it’s hard to argue against the idea that Donald Trump is a fascist. Mark Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs, called him “fascist to the core.”

And so these are people who served at the highest levels of Donald Trump’s administration, many of them former military. They’re the ones who are using language like this to talk about the man who’s sitting in the White House right now. If you can’t echo Donald Trump’s former chief of staff on the descriptors for the president, then what exactly are you supposed to do?