Transcript: Krugman on How Trump Accidentally Screwed Himself on Iran

Anyone who had the character to stand up to that has left the Republican Party. What’s left—what we’re left with is the people who are willing to debase themselves for the sake of Trump. And it’s become a habit with them. They just do it regardless.

Sargent: So is there a scenario where Trump accepts something in between what he wants and what Iran wants—is there a scenario where Iran makes an offer like that and Trump accepts it and then just declares victory and goes home? Do you see that as a possibility?

Krugman: At a certain point, the sheer damage that’s being done by this closed strait will—I think even Trump will have to at some point acknowledge it and face up to it. I actually think is that the substance of what’s going to emerge is going to be pretty much what the Iranians are demanding. I don’t see—why they would give any significant substance here?

But they might be willing to use evasive, clever language to provide something that Trump and his propaganda machine will, with great effort, spin as a victory. I’m not sure how they’ll do that, but I think the most likely scenario is that effectively Iran remains—it’s collecting tolls and does not give up its nuclear program. Basically it’s the Iranian plan, but that somehow the language of it makes it sufficiently obscure that Trump can go out and say, see we won a great victory.

Sargent: Well, and thinking about Trump’s psychology a little more—he could just say, well, I won because I’m a winner, so I only can win.

Krugman: Yeah. He has never acknowledged defeat on anything. He never acknowledges having been wrong on anything. So he will do that. And the question is only whether they offer him enough cover to do that. Iran is in this for a lot of reasons, and many of them are horrible and crazy, but it’s not for ego. So they are probably willing to assuage Trump’s ego as long as they get the substance of a deal that is overwhelmingly in their favor.

Sargent: Very plausible outcome. Paul Krugman, thanks so much for coming on, folks. Make sure to check out Paul’s Substack—it’s just great. It’s so informative day in and day out. Paul, thank you so much.

Krugman: Thank you.