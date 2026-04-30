Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Jim Comey Backfires as Case Goes Off Rails

If and when these things fail, they could have the opposite effect, dampening enthusiasm, right? It’s the great Trump failing. Well, conversely, it all further energizes the Democrat-aligned, high-engagement voters who do turn out in midterms. And also underscoring that Trump is not at all focused on real people’s regular daily concerns. Is there a high likelihood of this backfiring?

McQuade: I don’t know about the political ramifications, but I do think there’s a high probability of it backfiring legally. And that could bring some of the political fallout you describe. But I don’t see how they get a conviction of James Comey. And I think this case will—if it goes to trial—result in an acquittal for James Comey. And, you bet, he’ll be out there all over social media bragging about how he took on Trump and defeated him.

I think the other likelihood that we will see is a successful motion to dismiss the case on both First Amendment grounds, as we discussed earlier, and also on the grounds of selective prosecution. Now, this is a defense that rarely prevails because what you have to show is not only that I was impermissibly targeted, but that other people who are similarly situated were not charged with the same crime. And it’s often impossible to prove that second prong, right? How do you prove that somebody else committed the same crime and was not prosecuted? It’s like the dog that didn’t bark. How do you prove that thing? But it’s really easy in this case—just go on Amazon today and you will find all kinds of people selling T-shirts and hats and bumper stickers that say 86-47.

You know what else they’ve been out there selling for years? 86-46. Do you think anybody in this administration thought to charge anybody for threatening to kill Joe Biden? Nope, they sure didn’t. And so I think that it will be very easy for James Comey’s lawyers to point to those non-prosecutions to say this is selective prosecution. So one way or the other, Jim Comey is going to win this case. And he still has some respect across the political aisle. He’s, after all, a Republican. He was appointed by George W. Bush to be a U.S. attorney and the deputy attorney general. And so I think he’s got a lot of respect in law enforcement circles. And so I think this one—you know, when you overreach, there is always that risk that it backfires on you. And I think this could be one of those.