Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Damning Iran Admission as GOP Panic Grows

Sargent: Steve, let’s break this up into pieces. First, note that his interviewer brings up Witkoff’s offer to Iran—which was of enriched uranium for medical purposes, I guess—in order to paint Iran as unreasonable, as in Iran turned down this very generous offer from Trump. That was like a setup for Trump to wallop it out of the park, but it flew right over Trump’s head. All he’s able to say here is I would never give Iran anything like that because I’m tough and strong and totally in control. Your thoughts on that?

Benen: All right. I mean, I think that context is highly relevant because Greta Van Susteren was clearly trying to set up the president for a good point, for an important observation about the nature of the negotiations and about Iran being unreasonable in the context of these diplomatic talks. But Trump didn’t pick up on the cue. He sort of just—frankly, he was clueless about this.

And because he was so eager to say that he was against the underlying idea, that he was so reluctant to give an inch to Tehran, he ends up saying something really important, which is that his own negotiator—the envoy that he sent on behalf of the White House to represent the United States at the negotiating table—came up with an idea. And as far as Trump is concerned, he’s against that idea. He’s against what his own envoy offered Iran as part of these talks. And I find that to be incredibly important. It is something that he kind of blurted out, something that he’s never said before, never acknowledged to date. And yet he said it anyway. And I think I was surprised that he said it because it’s so important, given the larger context.