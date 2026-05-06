Transcript: Trump Ballroom Saga Worsens for GOP as Midterm Panic Grows

Sargent: You know, that’s really interesting. In other words, when he said, I am your retribution, what he really meant is all the voters, the entire electorate, is merely an instrument in his personal drama.

Schaller: Exactly. Like he views everybody instrumentally. I don’t think we need to work our way through that—that’s very clear. And everything for Donald Trump is transactional, and those transactions are always asymmetric. You praise me, you support me, you bow to me, you give me what I need. And then I never return the favor.

It’s amazing how many Republicans have not learned the lesson that no matter how much loyalty you give, how much praise, he never reciprocates. Right? And even when he endorses people, he endorses so he can say he won or he endorses because he needs their vote. Everything is instrumental. Everything is selfish.

And like I said, he was very clever about framing it as, I’m going to be like this vehicle, this vessel in which you pour all your animosities and angers and hatred, and I’m going to exact retribution against immigrants and liberals and trans people and wokism and pronouns and whatever else you’re mad about in middle America that you think retribution is going to make your life somehow better, even though it doesn’t. And he’s done some of that, to be fair, but most of his retribution has been done on a very private and personal level with his own personal agenda.