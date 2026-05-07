Transcript: Angry Trump Spirals as Poll Shows Him Losing to Pope Badly

Sargent: Well, so just to finally close this out, it actually seems politically very terrible for Donald Trump, this whole situation, because he’s so steeped and marinated in those far-right Twitter voices that all he hears is that he’s winning the battle against the Pope. Meanwhile, huge swaths of the American electorate are getting alienated, and that can only be a good thing politically.

Posner: Well, one can hope. I think, again, the war is very unpopular. The economic fallout from the war is probably even more unpopular than that. So to the extent that Trump continues to try to find ways to justify it and to justify lashing out at his critics, I don’t think it’s something that’s going to help him rehabilitate his fall in perception among American voters for what he’s doing with this war.

Sargent: So not only that, but his Republican supporters aren’t allowed to say that he’s fallible and he’s always winning in every conceivable way. So they can’t even go to him and say, Mr. President, maybe it’s time to stop this war with the Pope already. It’s not doing us any favors in the midterms. Sarah Posner, always great to talk to you about this stuff. Thanks so much for coming on.