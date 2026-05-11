Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Plot to Rig Midterms as Polls Turn Brutal

Take the fact that Louisiana just suspended an election altogether. Forty-two thousand people had already voted and they suspended the election so they can eliminate possibly one or two majority-Black districts. So the process has been completely different in all of these red states. They have not only not been approved by voters, but they have broken so many different norms in terms of how they’ve gone about this process.

I mean, look at the backdrop between Virginia and Tennessee this last week. In a matter of basically three days, Tennessee Republicans dismantled a majority-Black district that had existed for decades. In fact, Memphis had had its own congressional district since 1923. So it had existed for basically 100 years. They split it into three—no opportunity for anyone to weigh in. Virginia, this took months. Voters had lots and lots of time to weigh in here. And to me, the vote by the voters in Virginia should have been the end of the discussion, right? The Supreme Court should have said, even if we have some minor qualms with the process, voters approved it and we are going to defer to the voters.

I think that would have been the sound interpretation of the Constitution, but also the sound way of looking at the national environment, which is one party is doing everything they can to rig the system and the other party has a hand tied behind its back in the effort to try to counteract it. And I just don’t think that’s fair.