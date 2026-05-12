Transcript: Trump’s Sunsetting Visibly Worsens as MAGA Cult Cracks Up

It really just brings together the last gaspers in a cult who are still saying to the very end—but there are these people who have left MAGA, including Tucker Carlson, including Ashley St. Clair, this younger person who was involved with Turning Point, had a baby with Elon Musk, who are explaining what it looks like when you snap and when the lights come on and you say, I can’t do this anymore. And that is very, very useful for people just to provide an example of what it might look like if you could—this is from the MAGA base—if you could change your mind.

Sargent: Well, I want to bring up some of the mockery that met that exchange between John Roberts and Anna Kelly. One person tweeted out an image of a North Korean propagandist talking about dear leader and just drew the likeness directly to what Anna Kelly had said there. Another person, Norm Ornstein, the congressional scholar, said, “The mental decline is accelerating.”

I just find this moment to be so indicative of where we are because everybody can see that this is absolute madness and that this guy has no business being president and talking that way to the country or the world. And yet that contrast between that obvious unfitness and the total maintenance of cult-like support for everything he says that we saw from Anna Kelly is just really disorienting on some level, I find.