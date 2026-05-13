Transcript: Trump Erupts in Fury as Inflation Jump Visibly Rattles Him

But obviously it would be better if we also had a short, clear agenda about what we would do when we got back into power. And I think that agenda is available to us. Things like we would get rid of the tariffs, which would lower your prices, right? We would restore some of the healthcare cuts so you can afford healthcare again. These are not complicated things that we can run on that are necessary things for us to do.

And my hope is that House and Senate Democrats come together around a simple agenda of things that we’ll do when we get back into power. As we did, for example, in the 2006 midterm—we had “Six for ‘06,” which was the plan that Pelosi put out, the six things that Democrats committed to do. There are different schools of thought in the family about this, but I’m in the camp that I think it would be smart for us to put out a simple, clear agenda about how we’re going to make people’s lives better and then fight like hell when we’re empowered to implement it.

Sargent: You just brought up the tariffs and Democrats and I want to home in on that for a second. This is something you’ve talked about as well. Obviously healthcare—Democrats feel really comfortable running on. We almost joke about it all the time at this point. But tariffs, less so. You do see some Democrats attack the tariffs and Democrats have been pretty good in some of these congressional votes. And yet you don’t hear that many Democratic candidates in tough races—tough House districts or tough states—really going hard at the tariffs, which is just mystifying to me.