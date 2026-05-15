Transcript: Trump’s GOP Allies Admit He’s Toxic as Crushing Poll Hits

Now I should just add a caveat, though, Greg. Let’s face the fact that the Republicans are attempting to cheat their way out of this and they are having quite a bit of success. The combination of the willingness of the legislatures in Texas and other states to gerrymander, the fact that Virginia’s counter-gerrymander has now been ruled unconstitutional by the state court of Virginia—and just FYI, I will just add, though people are saying they want to take this to the United States Supreme Court, I am very dubious that that would go anywhere because state Supreme Courts are almost always held to be the experts on their own state constitutions. The Republicans are now in a position where even though they are desperately unpopular, even though MAGA is toxic, as you say, it is still possible that they could hold on.

Sargent: It absolutely is. As of now, they’re probably going to net at the end of the day around six extra seats due to their redistricting. The analysis that I trust right now, by people like G. Elliott Morris and Nate Cohn, are saying that Democrats have to win the national popular vote by around three points, maybe four at the very outside.

That is really unfortunate and it’s absurdly unfair and disgusting and all the rest of it, but it is doable. Most midterms in memory that have taken place with an unpopular president have delivered a larger win than that. So I really do think it’s possible.