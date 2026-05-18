Transcript: Trump Rages Wildly at Journo—and Exposes Big Iran Blunder

Sargent: Trump wants China to magically prevail on Iran. The media coverage has been pretty tough on Trump on this particular point. I’ll read a few. Reuters said he won no tangible help from China on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran. The New York Times said China is unlikely to use its influence with the Iranians for free and that China hasn’t named its price for this yet. And the Financial Times said China conceded little to Trump with no clear breakthroughs. David, what did Trump want China to accomplish here and why did he fail? Is it just that what he was expecting is impossible?

Faris: I mean, there are two reasons. One, Iran is a kind of client state of China at this point. They’ve been doing business—China has helped Iran evade various sanctions for many years, has become a major destination of its oil. And there are deals that take place for arms and other forms of influence. So Iran is essentially a Chinese client state. But what you find out when you think about client states is they don’t always do what you ask them to do. China cannot wave a magic wand and force Iran to capitulate to America’s terms.

The basic problem here, aside from China, is that Trump’s ask of Iran is beyond the bargaining window that he has. He’s asking Iran to accede to terms that Iran simply will not accede to unless you literally overthrow the regime and replace them with people that want to work with you. They’re not going to give up all of the enriched material and say we’re never going to do any nuclear enrichment and then get nothing else in return. I don’t think that they’re going to agree even to a phased system where this sanction is lifted and then this sanction is lifted.