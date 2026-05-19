Transcript: Trump IRS Shakedown Takes Darker Turn: “Stinks...Illegal”

Sargent: Okay, Harry. So what you’re saying here is that this fund can only exist theoretically under the law—this new fund that Trump’s creating—if the lawsuit that Donald Trump and DOJ are settling with each other is a real lawsuit. But the rub becomes who decides whether the lawsuit is real or not. Does the judge have the authority to step in and say, this is not a real lawsuit, therefore the settlement is void, or not?

Litman: And now we come to the question, who can make the claim? Who can say it’s not a real lawsuit? You can’t cheat the taxpayers out of $1.8 billion, especially to pay off January 6th offenders. And a quick aside here, Greg—we don’t even know the names of who will get money under this. They don’t have to say.

It is illegal because Congress has said you can use this money only to actually settle real cases. And it’s a fake case. But who can come in now and say this fund is phony baloney? They’re going to say nobody has standing. Members of Congress—93 of them filed a brief this morning saying you can’t do that, but they don’t, I think, have standing. They’ll say that you can’t go to the court now because the case has been voluntarily dismissed. It is violating the law. It’s going to be—can they get away with it?