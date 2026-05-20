Transcript: Trump Screws Himself So Badly on Tex Race that GOP Stunned

This is a senator who is very well respected within the Republican conference. And Trump is already having a difficult time managing control over this very tightly divided Congress. Trump just helped oust Cassidy, who is the head of the HELP Committee in the Senate. And now he’s turning and ousting one of the most senior Republicans in the entire conference in John Cornyn.

That is only going to piss off a lot of these Republican senators who he desperately needs to do things like ignore the parliamentarian’s ruling or nuke the filibuster to get certain things that he wants to get done. He’s clearly on a power trip, but he’s leaning in these very unpopular directions that I think Republicans are starting to see the writing on the wall when it comes to the midterms. And they know that they’re headed for a wipeout in November if Trump continues in this trend.

Sargent: So Sawyer, it seems like the big story here is what you’re getting at when you say that Trump is on this power trip. On some fundamental level, what we’re seeing here is that Trump simply cannot imagine that he and/or Trumpism and MAGA have become toxic. He is surrounded by sycophants at all times. He only looks at polls that show him winning. He has his own pollsters telling him he’s winning, winning, winning. He constantly tweets out polls that are just, I think, basically made up, or so buffoonishly cherry-picked that they’re meaningless.

Point being that Donald Trump is in this information bubble right now where he can’t perceive what’s happening out in the country with his unpopularity, his toxicity. For instance, The New York Times poll this week has Trump disapproved of by 70 percent of independents, 54 percent strongly. I have not seen numbers like that before. And independents are favoring Democrats in the generic House ballot matchup by 18 points—also staggering. Those are the types of numbers that you need to put something like Texas in play, right?