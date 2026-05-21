Transcript: Trump Rages Wildly as Slush Fund Prompts Quiet GOP Revolt

And I think they will be, first of all, higher-information voters than you would often get with Republican voters, or willing-to-be Republican voters. And so they’re probably more likely to be aware of this slush fund. They’re probably more likely to care about it. And I think they’re also the kind of people that that might actually affect—that the ugliness and the corruption [matters to them].

And I think it’s important to understand that while right now it seems to a lot of us like people are letting these corruption stories just kind of wash over them and they don’t care, as the economy gets worse and prices get worse for people, I think we’re going to start to see a lot more ability to connect the dots for people—that the reason that you don’t have any money is because Trump took it all.

Sargent: Right, exactly. Well, a really good window on how hard this is for Republicans is what House Speaker Mike Johnson said when he was asked about Trump’s slush fund. The reporter, CNN’s Manu Raju, points out that the fund could allow the January 6th insurrectionists, including the violent ones, access to a whole lot of taxpayer money. Listen to this.