Transcript: Trump’s Panicky Plea to GOP after Worst Fox Poll Ever Hits

Downie: Absolutely. I think that the longer this economic pain goes on, the longer that gas is as high as it is, the longer that people continue to feel like they are either barely making it by or falling behind, the longer that inflation continues to outpace wages—which it did again, we now know that it did for the past year, and that’s the first time that’s happened since the middle of the worst of the Biden presidency inflation—the more chance that gives Democrats to make inroads in the Republican coalition.

Just as in 2024, as you said, not only did they do poorly with sort of more traditional Republican constituencies that maybe they would have hoped to make inroads in, but also they lost some things like younger voters, non-white voters, who they might have thought were part of their coalition. And a lot of those voters either didn’t turn up or they voted Republican because of concerns about the economy. So I think the economy gives Democrats a real chance to now turn that around and to start making inroads in the Trump coalition.

Sargent: Well, two more Fox News numbers just because they go to the point that you just made. Among Hispanics, Donald Trump’s approval is 33 percent to 67 percent. That’s staggering. It’s clear that any gains that Trump made among Hispanics are just gone. Among working-class voters, meaning voters without a college degree, he’s at 40 percent approval to 60 percent. Again, the inroads he made with non-white working class—gone.