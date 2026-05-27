Transcript: The Scary Thing Trump Might Do on His Birthday

So are we going to keep going down that road, or do you think anything’s changed since you said that a month ago?

Saunders: I don’t think a lot has changed. I think the fundamentals of this are just extremely difficult for a president who initiated a war and got us to this place.

So what are the fundamentals here? Iran will not accept anything that permanently takes away even the threat of the Strait of Hormuz closure again. Even if the strait opens—which I think is looking increasingly likely in the medium term, maybe—what does that actually mean? It means that the world cannot unsee the Iranian closure of the strait, which required very little active effort on their part. Just the threat and a few mines was enough.

So that is not really going back to the way it was—freedom of navigation. That’s one thing.

The second thing is the nuclear issue, which—the Iranians obviously have shown that they are willing to make nuclear deals. But why would they trust Trump? And also, he said yesterday on Truth Social that the Atomic Energy Commission will supervise this, maybe. The Atomic Energy Commission went out of existence in the 1970s, I think. That was the first atomic… So we’re not dealing with someone steeped in the specifics. OK. And his team is not.

Bacon: What do we think he means? What do we think he’s referring to?

Saunders: The Department of Energy? The IAEA?

Bacon: Yeah. Who knows? That is my thought initially.

Saunders: But he got “Atomic Energy Commission” from somewhere—it was a real thing. It oversaw the U.S. atomic program. It was a U.S. agency. So who the heck knows.

I could see some kind of deal. I think the nuclear issue is, weirdly, more possible to deal with than Hormuz is. And I think Hormuz has given Iran so much leverage that maybe there’s a way you could figure that out. But it’s not—the regime is even more entrenched right now.

And then you have the unfreezing of assets. We all remember when Republicans cried a flagrant foul over Obama releasing, in the single digits, billions of dollars to Iran. There was some money that Biden released for a prisoner swap. The amount that Iran is demanding is enormous.

And so this is a little bit like saying you’re down by 30 points in a basketball game—just to pick a random example. Let’s go Knicks. And you hit one three-pointer, and suddenly you’re close to—the gap here is very wide, and one team has the momentum and home-court advantage. The Strait of Hormuz, as I think I’ve said before—maybe not here—is literally between a rock and a hard place. And you can’t make a deal about geography.

So I think the problem here is that Trump is trying very hard to find a way to make a deal and call it a win. But this is about as hard a task in that category—declaring victory and going home—as any I can think of. The risks going forward are so high, the trust is so low—of the Iranians of us, and of us of the Iranians.

But the one thing I will say is this: both sides so desperately seem to want a deal. Trump is more desperate, but the Iranians really want a deal. And so we struck some—we shot down a plane, we hit some boats yesterday, last night, and the Iranians have threatened retaliation.

But CENTCOM went out of its way to say, “The ceasefire is not over.” The more that stuff happens and we don’t get a major escalation—that’s both sides saying, Come on, we really want a deal. It’s almost like we’re in mercy-rule territory here—just to carry the analogy further.

Bacon: Let me finish by asking—Cuba, Iran, and Greenland don’t have much in common. They’re not in the same regions. In terms of U.S. foreign policy doctrine, we’re not talking about imperialism, authoritarianism, democracy promotion—I’ve heard lots of ideas. But when you put these things together, what is Trump trying to do, from your vantage point?

Saunders: I would first add Venezuela to that grouping—because I don’t think you get Iran without Venezuela, the perceived success.

So I definitely don’t think it’s democracy promotion because we aren’t promoting democracy in the autocracies. In fact, we’ve entrenched autocracy in Venezuela and especially in Iran. But also, we’re being aggressive against a democratic ally in Denmark. And whatever everyone thinks of Greenland’s relationship with Denmark, that’s between them. And Greenland certainly does not want to become part of the U.S. So it’s definitely not democracy promotion.

I think there is an imperialist streak in him, but he doesn’t obviously intend to acquire Iran.

Bacon: Or colonize, or something.

Saunders: Yeah. So I think mostly it’s just toughness, throwing his weight around, and—most importantly—not having anyone who will say no to him.

Bacon: Why these nations—why these particular crises, as opposed to others? Other parts of the world we could try to annex.

Saunders: I think Latin America is a combination of Rubio and the fact that it’s next door. The one other thing that—not so much Greenland and Venezuela, but Cuba and Iran have in common—is that they’ve been problems bedeviling U.S. presidents for decades. Many decades. And he is a creature of the Cold War era.

He will remember things about trying to deal with Cuba and Iran—the Iran-Iraq War would have been very salient to him. So there is this feeling of, I can be the one to fix it. Not I alone can fix it in that way, but I’m going to finally—

Bacon: I’m the only person in the room who understands this. Yes.

Elizabeth Saunders: Yes. And beware U.S. presidents trying to use military force to solve a problem once and for all. That’s a theme that goes back—the Iraq War, we’re going to solve that once and for all. Goes back all the way to the Korean War, when they tried to go past the 38th parallel and unify Korea.

So that’s one thing. But I also just think these are the places that popped up on his radar. I don’t know that Iran was on his radar until the protests in January. I think that was opportunistic in a weird sort of way. And then I think what you’re seeing is a dictatorship—at least in foreign policy—that is acting impulsively, on whims, and has no constraints even inside the White House to stop him.

Bacon: So if you were with Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro tomorrow, what would you tell them? What about foreign—what should the antidote to this be? What would be the reverse of this? More multilateralism, less impulsiveness? What do we want to see in foreign policy as opposed to this?

Saunders: I think you can’t even get to talking about more multilateralism until you get your own house in order. The guardrails in foreign policy have been in terrible shape for decades—that’s not a totally Trump thing.

Bacon: Meaning Congress is not involved.

Saunders: Congress has not been involved. But a lot of my research has been about the constraining effect that advisers and others in the executive branch and the military can have on presidents, in addition to or alongside—or even in lieu of—Congress.

That actually worked reasonably well, by some standards, in the first Trump administration. You still had people willing to say no, willing to stop his worst impulses. He talked about annexing Greenland but didn’t do anything—nothing like what he did in January.

Now even those guardrails are gone, and we’ve moved into all sorts of issues of corruption. The State Department is decimated. I think Rubio has helped him and abetted in the destruction of the diplomatic apparatus. Witkoff is negotiating with all these major figures.

USAID is gone, which affects so many things, including hundreds of thousands of deaths, potentially. But it also means there’s less goodwill—the Ebola outbreak is not being contained quickly enough because the USAID was integral to those logistics. USAID was part of those logistics.

So all to say: the first thing that has to happen is we’ve got to reimpose some guardrails on any president in foreign policy. And I don’t think you can even go into what we should be doing with that foreign policy until that gets reestablished.

Bacon: And guardrails means—you should appoint normal people to good jobs, or Congress should be involved? What do you think that means?

Saunders: I think you’ve got to start in concentric circles. First, you have to say you’re going to have serious vetting and not party-line votes on unqualified candidates. I really think that was—to me, the whole thing broke when Hegseth got through. People love to say 99 senators voted for Marco Rubio, but I thought it was a terrible idea and he would not be the savior. I was never in the “Marco Rubio is the sane one” camp. But there was not really a reason to vote against him—he had done a lot in this area, and it’s more of a disagreement-type thing.

But Pete Hegseth was manifestly unqualified. There were credible accusations. It at least should have been paused so those accusations could have been surfaced. You just can’t have completely unqualified people. So the vetting system and the confirmation system—you’ve got to start inside. And I think the promotion system in the military—you’ve got to have a way of—they’ve got to at least explain why they fire people when they start firing people, and the only reason that anyone can see from the outside involves gender and race.

Because they aren’t giving any reason why these people with otherwise exemplary records—

Bacon: And it may be about gender and race, let’s not rule that out. That’s a possibility.

Saunders: Yes. But if there was a reason… the military is subservient to the civilians, and the president or the secretary of defense on his behalf can fire any of these people at will. That’s civil-mil 101. But I think what we need are norms again. The norms have been completely busted.

You need a commitment to some very basic—we aren’t even talking about legislation. Just: if this person is unqualified, both parties should be willing to say so. Start there. My standards have got to start somewhere, and that’s where I’d start.

Bacon: One other thing. You mentioned the State Department, USAID. I assume if you’re trying to win Wisconsin, saying I’m going to rebuild USAID is not going to win you a lot of votes. We probably do want the next president—

Saunders: You’d be surprised, because of farming. The farmers lose a tremendous amount of money.

Perry Bacon: Oh, OK. That’s interesting.

Saunders: Wisconsin is a big farming state. I was just there last week. But go ahead.

Bacon: We want the next president to rebuild the diplomatic corps and USAID, even if—but we’re not sure if that’s the best campaign idea. We want that to happen even if it’s not necessarily the best campaign idea, right? We want the next president to commit to that kind of stuff when they’re in office, at least.

Saunders: Yes, I think so. I don’t know that it has to be part of a campaign, but it can be part of a vetting process in the parties. All of this goes back to the Republican Party—as Julia Azari has talked about—being unwilling to vet and coordinate against Trump in 2016, in the primary season.

So the parties have to make a priority of picking somebody that is going to rebuild foreign policy. I would include the Republican Party—I think you can think of people. I would say Marco Rubio in his prior incarnation.

In 2016, he was the only one who went to the Council on Foreign Relations to give the traditional Council on Foreign Relations presidential candidate speech. And I think he missed the memo that it no longer mattered politically, but I think that was emblematic of his prior willingness to do the establishment thing. A Nikki Haley—Nikki Haley doesn’t want to be president without a functioning State Department.

Bacon: I’m assuming J.D. Vance or Rubio will be the Republican nominee, and they’ve already signed on to these things. That’s why I didn’t bother—I agree with you. I didn’t bother to ask for that reason. But hopefully I’m wrong

Saunders:. I don’t know about that, because—

Bacon: Yeah, hopefully I’m wrong.

Saunders: But the task of rebuilding the State Department and starting up USAID 2.0 from the ground up—that’s the task for USAID. The State Department still exists—it’s a shell, but it exists. That is going to be a design-of-institutions problem, and we want to future-proof it.

Presidents can point the bureaucracy in whatever policy direction they want. The civil service is equipped to help them do that—that is what elections are about. But the norms and the guardrails keep things more predictable for everybody. It engenders trust so that a new president from a different party can come in and change direction without people feeling like they’re going to be fired or sued.

This is beneficial to everyone—to reinstall these norms and guardrails for future presidents. You don’t want a State Department that doesn’t trust the White House on some very basic—I’m not talking about bureaucratic suspicions, that sort of thing—

Bacon: There’ll be inevitable things in government.

Saunders: Yes. I’m talking on a basic level here. And so I think rebuilding those norms is the only way. And I don’t know how you test for that in any sort of—it’s not going to be done on cable TV. It’s going to be done by party leaders, and that is a process that has just completely broken down, at least on the Republican side.

Bacon: Let me ask you one question a little out of left field, but I’m just curious what you think. There’s a push on the Democratic left to say John Finer, Jake Sullivan, Tony Blinken—people like that—should not serve in government because they should be blamed for the Gaza policy.

I’m not asking about your views on the Gaza policy stuff. What do you think about that as a decision—I’m just curious how we should think about that, as a person who thinks about foreign policy–making.

Saunders: I’ll flip it around, because I’ve been asked a number of times—or I was asked a number of times at the end of the first Trump administration—if people should be blacklisted for having served in the first Trump administration. Like on China policy—should they be given cushy jobs when they leave office? And I’m not talking about the people who abetted January 6th—

Bacon: Understood.

Saunders: I’m talking about people who just worked in the Trump administration. And I’ll say what I said then—and I think the only consistent thing to say would be to apply it to the Democrats. I don’t think you can blacklist people for their policy views.

I think somebody had to keep the lights on in Trump 1.0 on China, which was not really a focus of—by the end, it was just not where the action was.

Bacon: The idea is we don’t want to blacklist people because of what? Because we want to preserve the—

Saunders: Because policy differences are what we should be litigating in—litigating is not even the right word, because it’s not a legal process. It’s a debate. And it doesn’t necessarily happen in elections, either, as in foreign policy.

But policy differences have to be allowed. And then it becomes a question of: what are—obviously some policies are just beyond the pale.

Bacon: Sure. Yeah.

Saunders: And you have to be able to say what those are. But before we blacklist anybody, I think you have to have some debate about what those are. You cannot say so-and-so cannot work for the government again without having some statement. Having a China policy in a Republican administration is definitely not a blacklistable offense in my mind.

Bacon: Obviously. Sure, yeah.

Saunders: Whether other things are is something—

Bacon: We can—I’m not asking you to weigh in on that. I’m just curious what your thinking is about the question.

Saunders: Yeah. So that’s my thinking. I think if you as a country decide that such and such a policy is beyond the pale, you can blacklist people. And I think people who abetted January 6th—because that’s not a foreign policy question, right? To me, that is over the line. No matter where you worked, if you were part of or encouraged January 6th—

Bacon: Undermining democratic functionality.

Saunders: —you just aren’t living in the same democracy that we want to live in. But policy is—you’ve got to have a very wide range of acceptable policies. I just firmly believe that. And I think the Gaza question is a really hard one, but I don’t think it should be for anyone to just say that is beyond the pale without some kind of debate.

Bacon: I’d love the debate, because I think we’re going to have the debate. I’m just curious where you think the parameters of it should be. This is coming up a little more because we’re going to start this democratic process somewhat soon—capital D, but also small d.

Saunders: But I also think what’s interesting about this is: sometimes these calls—the Overton window for what’s acceptable on policy toward Israel, I think, is changing in the Democratic Party. If you look just today, Chris Van Hollen had a very powerful op-ed in The New York Times about reckoning with aid to Israel and what it means—the Democratic Party can’t be reflexive. He’s hardly the most lefty senator.

So I think that debate will happen. I think that is a far more productive way to deal with things than to start—because once you do that, other people can start to blacklist policies that you don’t think [should be blacklisted]. It’s a little bit like the filibuster—everybody has to refrain from doing that, because it could be done to you.

Bacon: Trump’s not a good example, but—let’s put it that way. That cat’s way out of the bag. But I see your point. That is true.

Saunders: Yes.

Bacon: Elizabeth, thanks for joining. It was a great conversation.

Saunders: Yes. Thanks so much for having me.

Bacon: Good to see you. Bye-bye.

Saunders: Bye.