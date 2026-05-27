Transcript: Trump Is Weak, Unpopular, and Deteriorating in Plain Sight

He’s clearly aware that there’s a confluence of slippage here working against him—slipping health, slipping control of the GOP, his inability to force Iran to do his bidding. It really feels very clear to me that things have crossed a new threshold of him not really being able to control events anymore.

Cohen: Well, I think this is the thing about narcissists. They always try to create their own reality. And that’s what Trump has constantly done. I think Trump truly believes if he says it enough times—this was a war, the war with Iran has been a success, and it truly is not a success—then it becomes a success. And I think certainly among his supporters, there’s a belief that if he says it enough times, they will actually agree with him. I think that has proved itself pretty true over the past 10 years or so.

I just think the problem again is that Trump is unpopular. He’s at 37, 38 percent. He can keep saying these things that clearly are not true, and it’s just going to further erode the support that he has. He’s lost Democrats. He’s lost independents at a pretty large margin. He still maintains Republican support, although some recent polls suggest even that’s slipping. I mean, how much longer can he even maintain that support if he is describing things that are completely counter to reality?

I think this is the problem. No one around him is going to say to the president, you need to stop saying stuff like this, you’re hurting yourself. Nobody. This isn’t like his first term, where there were people around him who had the guts to at least try to sway him from bad ideas. No one in his inner circle will do that.