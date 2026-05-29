This Is How Democrats Should Talk About AI

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The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence is reshaping business, education, and other sectors of life, including politics. Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative, a left-leaning economic policy group, says it’s essential that progressives and liberals accept that AI will be a huge force in the world and design strategies for how to deal with it. He argues, citing polling, that Americans’ biggest concern about AI is losing their jobs due to technological advances. Democrats can’t stop AI from putting some Americans out of work. But Jacquez says it’s critical that Democrats push to ensure that the benefits of AI go to all Americans, not just the rich; companies are not allowed to use AI in ways that drive up prices and rip off average Americans; and people who lose their jobs from AI are given sufficient support from the government to find new roles. He says that most people want to earn their income through work, so liberals should concentrate on pushing for policies such as a federal job guarantee instead of proposals like universal basic income that directly give cash to people.