Transcript: MAGA Dope Markwayne Mullin Threatened Dems. It Backfired.

Markwayne Mullin (voiceover): When we have situations what’s happening in New Jersey right now, where we have to prioritize where we put federal employees because local law enforcement won’t help protect their streets—not federal streets, city streets—and keep them from barricading and causing harm to our employees, then we have to decide where we’re going to prioritize our federal employees. So we’re not going to halt the flights. What we’re saying is we just won’t be able to process them because we don’t have officers there. We’re going to pull out our Customs and Border Patrol officers that process these flights and put them in these facilities to help protect our employees coming out of work. And if they’re not there to process international flights, then those individuals, when the airlines land—well, they won’t be permitted into the United States.

Sargent: The Fox News headline on all this read as follows: “Mullin threatens to pull CBP from sanctuary city airports.” What do you make of that, Nayna?

Gupta: Look, I mean, this is the Trump administration, now with Mullin at the helm of DHS, once again threatening vindictive actions because they don’t like growing public pushback on their policies. And it’s really important to note that if the administration actually pulled off this outrageous threat of diverting flights out of entire major metropolitan areas, this wouldn’t be about just hurting those cities or immigrants. It would be hurting very many Americans.