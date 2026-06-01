Transcript: Trump Epstein Scandal Takes Damning Turn as MAGA Cracks Up

So you see all of that, but I do think we have to reckon with still the reality that he does have this hold on the base and even on his critics. You will listen to Megyn Kelly say—and Tucker Carlson say—the worst possible things about Donald Trump and then end with, I mean, I’d still vote for him if the option is a Democrat. And so I think we have to take that grain of salt when we think about the kinds of fractures and criticisms that we’re hearing from the Trump base.

Sargent: Yeah. And you sort of see that schism inside Pam Bondi in the sense that he absolutely screwed her royally. She got tossed out as soon as she was no longer useful. And we should recall that Donald Trump basically commanded her to do something impossible, which was run the Epstein cover-up. And that just was never going to really succeed in any major way. But then when she failed to be corrupt enough for Donald Trump, he just tossed her out.

I want to switch to something a Republican Senate advisor said to The Atlantic because it’s quite a quote. It’s about Republicans generally. He said this: “The problem is Trump has nobody around him who’s willing to tell him, ‘Sir, the stuff you are talking about is not possible and you are shooting yourself in the foot every time.’ He essentially has lame-ducked himself in pursuit of retribution.”