Transcript: Trump Mental State Exposed in Damning Video as Rubio Spins

Sargent: Brian, just to start off, Rubio is actually undercutting himself here because he’s admitting that Trump is up at all hours of the night. And that’s part of the problem, since it’s another symptom of his ongoing decline. But otherwise, what do you make of this move by Lieu here?

Beutler: Part of the reason he’s falling asleep in Cabinet meetings is that he’s this erratic person who is outraged all night, stays up all night tweeting, and then is too exhausted for the work that he actually finds boring—the work of the president that happens during mostly normal business hours.

But I think that the point here is to put Rubio, or whoever happens to be testifying before Congress, in a bind and make them say ridiculous things under oath that are contradicted right there by video evidence, so that they make the rounds on social media and you and I talk about them on this podcast. What Lieu is saying is, I know that you know the truth and you are here misrepresenting it to the public—and just putting a lot of pressure on Rubio. Because somewhere deep down in Marco Rubio, one assumes, is a conscience, is somebody who is in character, and the character will break down under enough pressure.