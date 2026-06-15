Transcript: Trump Erupts at Jamie Raskin—and Hands Dems Midterm Weapon

Sargent: It would really be something else if Democrats would actually go through with that. And of course, for a whole bunch of reasons, they might not, or they might adopt something in between. That’s a topic for another pod.

But just to close out here, when Donald Trump explodes in fury because he might be held accountable by a Democratic Congress, it makes me wonder—why don’t Democrats right now go out there and talk the way you’re talking? Maybe not exactly saying that this will be an imperial Congress, but saying something along the lines of, This is an absolutely out-of-control chief executive and that is having an enormously damaging effect in this country and the whole world. And if you put us in charge of Congress, we will rebalance. We will hold this guy accountable. We’ll put guardrails on him. We’ll restore balance and sanity to this system. They should get their heads to this place and talk that way, right?

Craig: Yes. And one thing that matters is not just—you can have the political strategy arguments about how many votes will this get and what do the polls say. And I think there’s pretty solid evidence that this is a winning message. But also what it does is it amounts to a kind of pre-commitment. And it shows that if and when they win, that this is the public mandate they have.