Transcript: Trump’s Fox Allies, Rattled, Admit It on Live TV: He Lost

Now, if Trump wants to restart this war ahead of the midterms, those consequences are going to come back fast. But it very well could be that this is a temporary arrangement to push past the midterms and then potentially try to restart. They’ve already attacked Iran twice. They’ve already started this war twice.

Maybe they could be thinking third time’s a charm. And that’s definitely what the most hawkish groups in D.C. are saying. People like Mark Dubowitz at the neoconservative, pro-Israel Foundation for Defense of Democracies—he’s basically saying, third time’s a charm, try it again, do it again.

But even then, I think there’s a new reality at play. The Strait of Hormuz, and Iran is going to be rebuilding its capabilities with all this money that they are already getting. They’re going to get these oil waivers. They’re going to get their frozen assets. So it’s going to be a new geopolitical dynamic. And I think overall the U.S. hand is weaker vis-à-vis Iran now than it was before the war.

Sargent: And you know what happens next year, if there’s discussion about another war or the negotiations of the nuclear deal continue? JD Vance is starting to run for president in earnest and he’s really not going to want to be associated with those positions. Sina Toossi, really good to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Toossi: Thanks for having me. This was great.