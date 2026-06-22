Transcript: Krugman on Trump Mental Breakdown and a Nation in Decline

There were zebras on the Orbán family estate in the countryside, apparently, and the zebras—stuffed zebras—became an image for the opposition, because it was all about corruption. That seems to me like—people may not think in terms of abstract—they certainly won’t think in terms of republican norms. But to make it just, well, I can shave 15 percent off the price of gasoline if you elect me—that is not how to stop this horrifying situation. To say, these people are utterly corrupt, self-centered, and you are paying the price—that sounds like a movement that can work.

Sargent: Yes, and I like the idea of using corruption to sort of open the door to an argument about moral corruption and degradation, which I think people sense is happening. The reflecting pool and the algae, the tearing down of the White House East Wing and the replacement of it with a ballroom, the arch—those are things that really resonate for people. And I think it’s because of what we’re talking about here.

There was a point at which Democrats said something like, the ballroom’s a distraction. But it’s clear that these things have profound resonance for people for these reasons—that there’s a sense that our common life, or something like that, is just being fundamentally degraded at a very profound level. And I think the corruption argument opens the door there.

I’d point out, by the way, just to close out, that the Magyar campaign was also about what this man, Orbán, and his movement, Orbanism, did to us. Look what he did to us. And that seems like—you’ve been writing about what Donald Trump is doing to us. And it seems like some Democrats need to step up and grab that mantle in some way, I guess.

Krugman: Yeah. And I think fire some of the consultants. I’m a numbers guy. I like to live—I view the world through spreadsheets. But it’s not about the numbers. If there’s $300 million of taxpayer funds going to the ballroom, whatever, in the scale of the federal budget, that’s not big. But it’s a symbol of this horrible thing that’s happening. And I think it’s something people can relate to.

Sargent: Paul Krugman, thank you so much for writing your Substack. I learn from it all the time, really. I’m not exaggerating. I learn from it every day. And Paul, thanks for coming on with us.

Krugman: Well, thank you.