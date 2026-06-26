Transcript: Trump 250 Humiliation Worsens as Fox Balks at Low Turnout

Gertz: I think that’s exactly right. I think what we’ve seen from the Dominion filings—the filings in the defamation case that Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox News because the network was lying about how it was rigging the election—we see from the internal communications that were released in that case that people at Fox are very acutely aware that Donald Trump has the potential to damage their brand, to scare away their viewers, and to make their paydays come to an end.

And so because of that, there’s a reflexive desire to present the rosiest possible picture of the world for Donald Trump to consume, because he is part of that audience. He is watching all the time, and they’re all very aware that at any moment he could declare some sort of crusade against them.

Sargent: I want to pick up on something you said before about the effort to mobilize the base, because this seems like it really gets at the core of this in an important way. You mentioned that Fox News is seeing this as sort of a lead-up to the midterm elections. Now, the problem that they face is that Donald Trump is unpopular, including with elements in the MAGA coalition. Even non-college whites seem to be turning on Trump over the economy, for instance. That’s one of his most loyal groups.