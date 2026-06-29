Transcript: Trump Reflecting Pool Tirade Goes Awry as Arrests Darken

Khardori: Yeah. Yes. Yes. I think when you have the president going out saying that criminal conduct has occurred, and you’re not producing readily available information either to back it up or information that you believe would contradict it—yes, this is not appropriate and it’s not leveling with the public. That’s not how cases ordinarily proceed. You don’t normally have the president talking about that.

Once that has happened, you’ve hit a very, very tiny subset of criminal cases where, yes, the public expects and deserves an accounting of what has happened. And there’s this too-oft-repeated notion that the government only speaks through its filings—it’s not really true.

When there are public cases, cases that are of significance to the sitting administration, the Justice Department is more forthright. They produce more material. They make themselves available to answer questions, they provide documents. That is what the government does when there is a criminal prosecutorial effort that they want the public to know about and pay attention to. And this seems like, if Trump had the facts to back him up, this would be one of those.

Sargent: Well, there you have it. Where do you think this is going to end up? I gather that in your interpretation of events, at some point, because people will have to have their moment in court—because we still have that as part of our legal system—when that happens, maybe we’ll see that there were no actual arrests, or we’ll see that these 350-foot cuts maybe didn’t exist or were something made by construction workers. I don’t know. How do you anticipate it unfolding in a practical sense at this point?

Khardori: I think it’ll kind of fizzle out, actually, is what I suspect. I mean, of course people like you and me will want to see how this actually unfolds, just to complete the record, so to speak. But I think the government’s move here is kind of just to hope that people stop paying attention. Trump will be the biggest obstacle to that. You just kind of go away quiet, hope it just kind of fizzles out. Because eventually, if they’ve issued citations, people will have to show up.

But usually this is just money. We’re talking about tickets, right? Like a hundred bucks, whatever, it was 75 bucks, I don’t know. And assuming that there were actual arrests of any consequence, that will become public at some point too. Thus far, that has not happened.

So I expect that one way or another, we will get clarity, even if it’s by omission. And I remain very skeptical. I just—I don’t believe the president. I’ll just say it forthrightly. I don’t believe the president about this gigantic gash. Maybe there was some small little thing. He’s blown it out of proportion, or someone else has lied to him and he’s just running with it. I don’t know.

I don’t have to tell you—after the 2020 election, we all learned the man is capable of zeroing in on a lie, hewing to it tightly, and then persuading a large number of his supporters that it’s actually true. And it seems like he’s kind of trying to run the same play here, except it’s lower stakes, so to speak, but the same modus operandi.

Sargent: And by the way, he persuades himself that something’s true and then all bets are off and it just stays true no matter what. And the entire world needs to sort of bend itself around that.

Khardori: I think there’s a point at which—and I think we’re maybe there on the 2020 election—he loses the ability to tell the difference himself, which is very disturbing.

Sargent: I think that’s exactly right. And I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that no matter how hard the Justice Department tries, it’s not going to be able to protect Donald Trump from embarrassment at the end of the day here. Ankush Khardori, great stuff. Thanks so much. Really appreciate it.

Khardori: Thanks for having me.