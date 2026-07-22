Transcript: Trump Iran Tirade Goes Nuclear as GOP Midterm Panic Grows

Harf: Exactly right. And we should not lose sight of the fact that President Trump chose to go to war. This was a war of choice. And it was one that Israel and others, really, for decades had wanted us to undertake. And President Trump was the first one to do it. But the problem is, he did it without a plan. And he did it without considering any of the consequences. And all those Republicans who used to make fun of us in the Obama administration for saying, think about the second and third and fourth order consequences if we have to take military action—which we were willing to do—they all made fun of us.

Now they’re coming up against those. And they are realizing that you cannot just drop a bunch of bombs and do a bunch of tough talk on Twitter. That does not lead to a strategic victory for the United States against an enemy with a huge country, so many resources, geographic superiority in many ways.

I don’t know, to your earlier question, I don’t know what information he’s getting, but this is the consequence of putting people like Pete Hegseth in charge of the United States military—people that are not serious, that just like to beat their chests and try and prove that the United States is still the strongest military in the world, with absolutely no plan for how to win wars.