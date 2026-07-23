Transcript: GOPers Quietly Fear It’s All Falling Apart for Trump

And I just want to, I guess this is perhaps my final point today—we have unbelievably good candidates all across the country. I have interviewed virtually every House and Senate candidate running this cycle in the last few months. And I’ve been doing this for 34 years, and I have been in every cycle for 34 years. Our candidates are really good. They seem confident. They feel like they’re connecting to their voters. They are raising lots of money. They’re feeling the affirmation from people on the ground. This is really important—when you have confident candidates, it’s because they feel like their message is connecting back home.

And so the other thing I’ll just say, if I can say this last thing, Greg—and I just want to put this out there as food for thought. There have been a lot of theories about how we need to win again, kicking around out there. And I can tell you one thing that we saw in the New York Times polling, and that I have seen in my own interviews with these candidates, is that character and virtue really matter this cycle.

People understand that the Trump guys are bad guys, and that they’re corrupt, and that Trump is morally deficient. And it’s weighing down the entire Republican brand around character and virtue issues. And in the New York Times polling, when they asked what was the most important reason you were voting for one of the Democratic Senate candidates, the number one issue wasn’t inflation or health care, it was character.

And so we have a huge advantage around character this cycle that is also becoming a central reason why we’re winning. And the truth is, we have candidates of great character, who are virtuous people, admirable people. And people are responding to that. And my God, what a thing—that if we could take anything away from this election, that there’s still an ability to sell virtue and character as part of, in the Epstein era, right? It’s a good sign of where we’re not only going in this election, but our ability to create accountability and to restore democracy after this election, too.