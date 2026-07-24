Transcript: Angry Trump Urges GOP to Rig Midterms as Polls Turn Brutal

I hope that the courts would treat this differently, like they did in Fulton County. Because in Fulton County, a magistrate judge basically signed off on the affidavit—the affidavit that was used to initiate the FBI search and eventually the taking of those ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, we later learned was just totally based on recycled disinformation by election deniers. It was like they said, we’re looking for the evidence. Well, you’re supposed to have evidence to get a warrant in the first place, let alone take 700 boxes of ballots. But maybe the judge thought, OK, this has already been adjudicated, therefore there’s less risk in terms of them taking it.

I would hope that there would be a very high bar for a court to sign off on taking machines or taking ballots before votes are actually counted. The fact that we’re even talking about this is so insane, just to step back for a second. I mean, just the fact that we’re talking about the federal government seizing ballots in an election—this is so dictatorial. This is so authoritarian. The fact that we’re even talking about it, to me, is crazy, let alone the fact that we both agree that this is a likelihood in terms of happening.

But I do think that people are preparing for this. Election officials are preparing for this, lawyers are preparing for this, and they’re not going to be blindsided like they were by the raid in Fulton County, Georgia. So do I expect Trump to try it? Yes. Do I ultimately think Trump will succeed in stopping an election and overturning an election? I think the answer to that is most likely no.