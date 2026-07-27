Transcript: How Trump Wrecked 3 Traditional GOP Strengths All at Once

Bates: It’s hard because we have made a lot of mistakes during this time period as a party. And I think that it has to begin with what we were just talking about, which is respect. We are up against several big disadvantages. One of which is, right now Republicans have a much bigger megaphone than Democrats do.

There are media outlets like Fox News that have much bigger audiences than mainstream media or Democratic-leaning media. Republicans have also been smarter about investing in reaching people online, which also goes to the point about respect—because an important measure of respect is, are you doing the work to come into people’s living rooms, to meet them where they are? And we failed in that area when it comes to going onto podcasts and streaming shows and a lot of these platforms where people really get more of their information now.

But it also has to do with having the guts to show when a stereotype that’s being applied to you is not right. For example, there is a notion that gets pushed on the right that Democrats look down on people of faith. And in my experience, as a person of faith from North Carolina who’s proud of both of those things, that’s not how most of the Democrats I have known in my life actually feel.