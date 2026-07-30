Transcript: Trump Failures Pile Up, and Aides Leak: He’s “Frustrated”

Sargent: Yeah, it absolutely is. I think to me the most representative thing is that it was only a few weeks ago, or maybe a month ago, that Trump threatened to obliterate Iranian civilization entirely, meaning he threatened to eliminate Iran’s 91 million people from the face of this earth. And that didn’t force Iran’s hand. And so now he’s saying, I’m going to blow up a bridge. Right? And so it’s like, do you remember what you yourself said just a month ago, and how comically ridiculous it sounds for you to make this new threat now in relation to that one?

But still, I agree with you a hundred percent, because when he talks about bombing, all of Iran’s power plants, as he’s been saying lately, that would be a threat of a massive war crime and serious atrocities. And it’s not hard to see him going down that road if he can’t force Iran’s hand, just in order to appear like he’s doing something. And of course, Iran will just absorb the pain that is inflicted on its own people, and it won’t do anything.

Kurtz: Yeah, I think there’s one way of looking at this that I think is actually a helpful prism, which is that it is one long, ongoing negotiation. And if you see it as a negotiation in which war is one of the negotiating techniques—in which escalation, de-escalation of the violence is part of the negotiation—it all makes a little more sense. But the problem with Trump is that he sees negotiation as a zero-sum game. He’s got a very limited understanding of it. You know, for the “art of the deal” guy, it’s kind of remarkable how little he understands.