Transcript: Fox Poll Shocker Undercuts Trump’s Delusional Midterm Rant

Hackett: I am. And I don’t necessarily think that it’s tied to ideology, right? Like in both of those candidates, both Ossoff and Talarico—I also think you’re seeing it in states like Michigan with someone like Abdul El-Sayed. These are not necessarily just focused on ideology. They’re not trying to come at Trump from the left or from the right. It’s from the top and the bottom, right? They’re talking about corruption. The way that these two, Ossoff and Talarico specifically, have been able to kind of hone in on the corruption angle in the midst of a conversation about affordability has been fascinating.

And I think it’s going to be the kind of message that we’re going to need to run head-on with in 2028. I think Ossoff’s honing it very, very well ahead of a potential 2028 run. I would like to see more Democrats start to articulate that message, because it does seem like it kind of—you can win over a lot of folks who are in the middle. You can win over independent voters who are kind of looking at the corruption and looking at the affordability concerns and saying, this is a problem happening in both parties.

I think Trump is the one causing the pain right now. But I’m willing to support this Democratic nominee in a state like Texas because he’s clearly laser-focused on the things that are, you know, driving up my costs and, you know, making me angry when I see my elected representatives kind of enriching themselves and their allies at the expense of working families.

Sargent: It really is interesting what’s happening. And of course, John Ossoff has to win first. James Talarico has to win first. But if it happens like it’s looking like it might happen, then there will be a ton of stuff to learn about this. Sawyer Hackett, awesome to talk to you. That was really fascinating. Thanks, man.