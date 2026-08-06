Transcript: Who Is Abdul El-Sayed? His Harsh Trump Takedown Is a Clue.

Brownstein: I think so. I mean, I don’t know if it’s essential—like I said, he might be able to win without it, because of the environment. But I do think that he has anchored himself in a way. There’s not been a Reverend Wright speech here at all. I mean, there’s been nothing like that. In fact, there’s been defiance.

There are reasons why there are a lot of voters, including on the Democratic side, who worry about him appearing with Hasan Piker. I don’t have a huge opinion on that, but it’s clearly something that is troubling for a lot of even Democratic voters. And his instinct is to say you’re wrong. That’s his instinct.

Sargent: Right. What he’s saying is, they’re going to say Hasan Piker, Hasan Piker, Hasan Piker, and I’m going to say, well, I’m fully American and my immigrant heritage makes me American.

Brownstein: There’s only so far you can move. There’s only so far you can move with him still in the picture.

Sargent: You think that there’s got to be some sort of more comprehensive and thought-through rebuttal to the Hasan Piker attacks?

Brownstein: Yeah. Well, but it’s not just that, right? I mean, I think he very much in his campaign—whether it’s on the foreign policy stuff with Israel, or the way he frames the domestic political situation—he identified very much in that Bernie lane.

And it was just enough, as it was in 2016, for Bernie barely beating Hillary in the Michigan primary. It was just enough to get the nomination. But it’s hard to imagine, even in this year, that’s enough to win in Michigan.

Sargent: OK, Ron. So what does the winning coalition look like in granular terms?

Brownstein: Yeah, I mean, I think usually Democrats have to get to somewhere in the high thirties among non-college whites, or the low 40s, to win in Michigan. And we’ll have to see how well he does among college white men as well. I mean, you know, the winning coalition for Democrats in a Rust Belt state like Michigan—non-college whites are about half or more of the electorate. Democrats no longer have to win most of them, but they can’t get annihilated among them.

If he only wins 35 percent of non-college whites, he is not going to win. I mean, he’s probably got to win a little more than that. He’s got to win north of 85 percent of Black voters, and he’s got to turn them out. And then he’s probably got to win a majority of college whites. I mean, that would be the winning coalition, I think, for him. And all of that is doable in this environment, but none of it will be easy, especially with the way he has presented himself to this point.

El-Sayed’s victory is the most important win for the left in this primary season. I mean, the left has won some big primaries, the center has won some big primaries. This, without a doubt, is the biggest win for the left. But it instantly becomes the biggest test for the left. Because I think if he wins the nomination but doesn’t win the general election, the message and the momentum going into ‘28 for the left looks very different than if he does win the general election. And the same thing with Francesca Hong in Wisconsin.

If she wins the nomination but doesn’t win the general election, I think the interpretation of Democrats in states they absolutely must have to get the White House back in ‘28—I think the interpretation of their experience is going to be very different than if they do win. So this is like the undercard. The main event is still to come.

Sargent: It’s going to be really tough, but as you say, doable. Ron Brownstein, thanks so much for coming on. As I said before, you’re really showing here why you’re the best at this stuff.

Brownstein: Always great to be with you, Greg.