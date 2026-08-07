Transcript: Angry Trump Unravels as Humiliating New Iran Leaks Hit

Like, if they’re going to face consequences for doing illegal, criminal, or otherwise terrible acts for him. Jeanine Pirro being a really good example. I mean, at the end of the day, she was unwilling to falsify evidence and perjure herself in front of a federal judge just to please the boss, because she knows that this isn’t going to last forever, and she’s worried about prison or disbarment.

Sargent: Well, on that score, The Atlantic reports on more leaks from inside, this time on Trump’s sense of humiliation. According to these sources, one reason he’s been raging so violently over the Reflecting Pool fiasco is precisely that the Iran debacle has been going so badly for him, and he feels humiliated, according to this report. And so you’ve got to wonder—the people who are inside and around him all the time, this almost gets at the paradox of MAGA.

They are supposed to treat him, and do, I guess, on some level see him as this real tribune of the people, this world historical figure who has done to liberal America what nobody else could ever do. No one else would have dared do it, right? And he crushed liberal America the way he has. And yet they’re seeing him pathetically rage and whine right in front of them about things like the Reflecting Pool, and making stuff up about the munitions, and refusing to take responsibility for everything. How do you think they square that in their own heads?