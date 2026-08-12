Transcript: Trump Blurts Out Vile Plot to Rig Midterms as GOP Unnerved

But also, I think, you know, support those organizations that are fighting Trump on issues like whether he has any power over elections. There’s been a lot of litigation already, and it’s going to continue probably through the election. And because our elections are so decentralized, there’s lots of opportunity for people to get involved, as either poll workers or as observers, either for a party or with good-government groups. There’s election protection work to do. There’s a lot of things to do.

And if Trump actually tries to do something to interfere with elections, that’s the time that the public is going to need to be ready to go to the streets if they need to. I really don’t think that’s going to be necessary, because I think there’s going to be enough pushback before that. But our democracy’s not going to protect itself.

Sargent: It does appear as if civil society is fully engaged here, and I’ve got to say, I see democratic resilience in all that. Folks, if you want more of Rick Hasen, make sure to check out his blog, Election Law Blog. It’s chock-full of stuff like this. Rick, always good to talk to you. Thanks so much for coming on.

Hasen: Thanks for the opportunity.