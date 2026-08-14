Fox Hits Trump with Brutal Polling as Aides Privately Soothe His Anger

Intriguingly, Fox News has lately been hitting Donald Trump with terrible polling news. In recent days and weeks, Fox has found Democrats slightly ahead in Senate races in Maine, Texas, and Iowa, and up by a lot in North Carolina. Critically, Trump’s own favorability numbers are very bad in all those states, even though he won three of them, two by double digits. In all four, his numbers among independents are shockingly awful. Meanwhile, on the Iran war—which is central to why his standing is cratering—Trump aides are privately soothing his anger. The Atlantic reports that Trump is “furiously” ranting about Iran, and his aides are showing him all this data on Iran’s economy, which supposedly illustrates that if he does nothing and bides his time, Iran will surrender any day now. Doing nothing is the smart play, sir! Yet as Democratic strategist Caitlin Legacki argues in this episode, Trump’s inaction on Iran is a big albatross for GOP Senate candidates. Legacki explains why Iran is central to the battle for the Senate, why those Fox polls are grounds for cautious optimism for Democrats, and what could still go wrong for them. (After we recorded, new Fox polls found Dems up eight in Ohio and down four in Michigan.) Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.