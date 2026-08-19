Transcript: Trump Aides Unnerved by Natalie Harp as Ossoff Barb Lands

And if you just keep reminding them that they don’t like him, that’s going to be enough to win a midterm election. Now, it may not be enough to govern once you have power again, as Democrats hope to in 2029. But for now, you know, they don’t actually need anything but to sort of really zero in on what’s wrong with this president, why people are mad at him and should be mad at him.

That is more than enough to get themselves over the finish line this year. And I think that someone like Ossoff actually does a really good job of telling a story that makes people understand what’s happening and why. And that’s why I think his focus on corruption is really something that a lot of Democrats should be talking about, because it really gets to the heart of what has people so angry about the whole system, not just what’s going on right at this moment. And this stuff is often not as complicated as it seems.

Sargent: You know, they can also go after Republicans for essentially being a rubber stamp for this widely despised president as well. So it doesn’t just have to be about Trump. It’s about Trump and the fact that Republicans have completely rolled over and allowed him to gut our country.

Paul Waldman, it’s always great to talk to you. By the way, I should point out, folks, that when Paul said that Democrats don’t have to have a positive vision in the midterms and that they can just go after Trump, that is pure heresy in Democratic circles. But on The Daily Blast, you get the real dope, man. Paul, thanks for coming on.