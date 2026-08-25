Transcript: Krugman on How Trump Reveals Deep Contempt for MAGA Voters

Krugman: Yeah, it’s one of those things—I have learned a lot in these Trump years, because we’ve had so many disruptions, that when you get granular on international trade, it turns out that there’s a lot more sort of crucial interdependence than you might realize. So America produces a lot of lumber. And we import something like a fifth of our lumber from Canada. You say, well, OK, but we’re 80 percent self-sufficient. But it turns out that lumber isn’t lumber—that is, there are different kinds of trees, and they have different properties. And it turns out that the Canadian trees are higher strength-to-weight ratio than the U.S. trees, which means that they’re what you want to use when you’re framing a house. So suddenly—and like 90 percent of that kind of lumber comes from Canada—so suddenly, yes, we do need Canadian lumber.

Give us 10 years—I don’t know how long it takes to grow the right kind of trees, but, you know, I’m not lumberjack. But it takes a long time to switch over. And meanwhile, we actually need that Canadian lumber.

Oil: The U.S. is a net exporter of oil thanks to fracking. So you can say, well, we don’t need Canadian oil—except that the Canadian oil goes to the upper Midwest, which cannot easily get the oil from someplace else. The Canadian oil is different. It’s, again, the details—it’s heavier crude, which turns out to be important for some purposes. So actually, yeah, we have lots of oil in America, but not the right kind of oil, and not in the right places.