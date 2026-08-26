Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Canada Is Already Backfiring Badly for Him

Christina, that’s the essence of this. Republicans have to choose between working for Trump and working for their own voters, right? Are Democrats making this clear enough? How do you see this all playing out?

Reynolds: I think we can always make it more clear. I think that we can always be very direct with voters and remind them of what’s at stake here. And again, who got us here? We should never leave off the who’s-to-blame part of this, because Donald Trump did this. I think it’s very important for us to remember, and to always remind voters, who’s to blame. This is not the same thing as COVID shutting down the global economy and slowing it down.

This is something where Donald Trump chose to get into a trade war that thus far has only resulted in higher prices. It has not helped industry the way he promised it would. And it is promising right now further damage to states that desperately need more help. And we need to just keep reminding voters, and being very clear, about what the danger is in reelecting people who will just walk in lockstep with him.

Sargent: Yes. The message has to be: Donald Trump, that raging maniac with the 33 percent approval rating who everybody hates, he did this to you, and Republicans are letting him do it. Christina Reynolds, I really hope Democrats listen to you on this one. Thanks so much for coming on.