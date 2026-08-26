Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Canada Is Already Backfiring Badly for Him

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the August 26 episode of The Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
Donald Trump’s war on Canada is escalating. He just posted some juvenile threats that were designed to titillate MAGA. But a funny thing happened. Canada just released its list of American products that it will target with retaliatory tariffs, and they’re aimed right at weakening Republicans in the midterms. Republicans are caught in a trap, even though they themselves know Trump’s trade war with Canada is utter madness that will hurt their own constituents.
They must be extraordinarily careful about how they distance themselves from the despot, if they’re willing to do it at all. So how can Democrats fully exploit this developing fiasco? We’re working through it all with one of our go-to people on midterm elections, Democratic strategist Christina Reynolds. Good to have you on, Christina.
Christina Reynolds: Great to be with you.
Sargent: So over the weekend, Trump’s trade talks with Canada collapsed, unleashing 50 percent American tariffs on a whole range of Canadian goods. Canada’s now retaliating—we’ll get to that in a sec—but first, Trump is in a fury. He posted this:
“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.”
Christina, this is meant to make MAGA think what? He’s owning Canada? What do you make of it?
Reynolds: I guess. I have long given up trying to put some logic behind some of Donald Trump’s moves. I will tell you, if I was a Republican candidate right now, I would be panicking, because this is a hundred percent a self-inflicted wound that Donald Trump is bringing in on this. This is something that will impact consumers. This is something that will, in particular, impact states where Republicans have to win in the midterms.
And Donald Trump has done this to those states, to all consumers, and to these candidates. And so they’re going to be in a tough spot of probably owning this economic trouble that we’re in, and having to decide: do I risk ticking off the despot, as you put it? Do I risk inflaming him and having him come after me? Do I risk standing with him if he decides to come campaign, knowing that he owns this?
Sargent: Right. And Canada is following this very closely. Canada released its list of American products that it’s now going to hit with retaliatory tariffs. Among these are things like dairy products, cheese, farm equipment. Now, I talked to some Democrats in the Midwest for a piece I did at NewRepublic.com, especially Democrats in Iowa, and they told me that Canadian tariffs on things like farm equipment will be a serious problem for manufacturers who export their products to Canada.
So the Iowa Senate race is very contested. There are several House seats in Iowa that are up for grabs as well. It sure looks like Canada’s directly aiming these retaliatory tariffs right at the midterm map, doesn’t it?
Reynolds: Well, if they’re not, they’re lucking into it. I mean, you have not just Iowa, where you also have a governor’s race that is within striking distance for Democrats. You have Ohio, you have Maine, and you have Alaska. All of those states have Senate races that are potentially within Democrats’ grasp. All of those states could be the ones that flip the Senate for Democrats. You have House races that Democrats would love to either hold or flip.
And all of this—you mentioned farm equipment—that matters in Wisconsin, where we’ve got House seats and a governor’s race that Republicans would love to flip. That’s half of the battleground this cycle. It’s a huge number of seats, to say nothing, again, of the fact that this will impact consumers across the country. And people have a pretty good understanding of who’s in charge when they pay more at the grocery store. You know, for all of the things they’re aware of, they’re aware of whose fault it is.
Sargent: So the Midwest is sort of this place that we kind of think of in our political mythology as being the place that Donald Trump really used his economic populism to transform. And it’s true that he transformed it. But the flip side of this, as I think Ron Brownstein wrote very well the other day, is that Trump is now so unpopular that he’s pushing Ohio and Iowa, which are red now—he’s pushing them back into the kind of realm of swing state.
They’re both gettable for Democrats in this cycle. And at the same time, you’ve got Democratic governors in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and a lot of Democratic successes, and they’re driven by Trump’s unpopularity. So for Donald Trump’s new trade war to be really shaking up the globe, kind of, in the Midwest, and making it even harder for Republicans there, I think really shows that Trumpian populism is kind of running out of steam in a sense. What do you make of all that?
Reynolds: I couldn’t agree more. I think that Donald Trump ran with a specific worldview, and that worldview hasn’t changed despite the fact that the world has changed around him. So far this cycle, Democrats have flipped 31 legislative seats. And that’s in places like Iowa. That’s in places like Pennsylvania, just this last week. Republicans have flipped none, right? He owns it all right now.
I think there’s a very clear understanding of who got us into this trade war. Voters generally blame the party in charge when their prices go up. But voters right now have an even clearer understanding of what’s causing gas prices to go up—that Donald Trump went to war with Iran, that is now going on for almost six months. And what’s causing things like groceries to go up? And in these places where the industry really impacts their economy, they have a good understanding of what drives that industry. So he’s going to suffer, and his candidates are going to suffer even more as a result.
Sargent: I think we should highlight the race you’re talking about in Pennsylvania. It was in northwestern Pennsylvania, in Butler County, which is the county where there was an assassination attempt on the president. A Democrat just flipped a state legislative seat there in a district that went for Donald Trump by around 18 points. So that’s around an 18-point shift in the Democratic direction.
And again, this is in Pennsylvania, a state that Trump won twice, and is kind of like the storybook center of the Trumpist transformation of the Midwest. And you’ve got a Democratic governor there, Josh Shapiro, who’s way ahead of the MAGA candidate right now. So Trumpism, I think, is toxic right in Trump country now. That’s what I take from this.
Reynolds: Yes. And that’s true when we look at Pennsylvania, when we look at states like that, but it’s also true in Iowa. One of the first flips of the cycle was Catelin Drey, who flipped a Republican seat and won by 10 points—a seat that Trump had won. And in Iowa, we’re seeing both Josh Turek, as you mentioned, and Rob Sand, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, incredibly competitive in that race. In Ohio, we’re seeing not just Sherrod Brown, who is leading in polls against the Republican incumbent senator there, but also Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for governor, is incredibly competitive for that governor’s seat.
So these are states that many people had shifted into the red category, as you mentioned, that are suddenly seeming a little more purple this cycle.
Sargent: Well, let’s talk about Susan Collins as well, because she is really in a pretty serious pickle over this as well. Susan Collins, while campaigning Monday, actually mentioned products that she thinks will be hit by this trade war. She talked about lobsters, blueberries, lumber. And so she went out and she kind of said, OK, well, I think Donald Trump’s trade war is a mistake.
But I think this kind of milquetoast criticism, all it actually accomplishes is it reminds people that Susan Collins’s “concern” about Donald Trump isn’t doing anything to protect voters from Donald Trump.
Reynolds: We have to show that a Democratic Congress is the only way, in Washington, to push back against Donald Trump. And Susan Collins is not that. If we reelect Susan Collins, we don’t get a Democratic Congress. And I think the more we can lean on what Trump is doing, and how there’s no way for that party to distance themselves from his actions—that they have enabled those actions for years—the better off Democrats are.
Sargent: Well, so Christina, are Democrats prosecuting this case effectively? They’ve been handed this enormous political weapon to use against Republicans right now. The thing about the trade war with Canada is it’s perfectly suited to making this case in a number of ways.
Number one, Donald Trump is ridiculously and heinously abusing his power by waging these trade wars, right? The tariffs that came before were really illegal. Now they might be legal, but they’re really a total violation of the spirit of the way the system’s supposed to work. Congress is supposed to set these kinds of things, or at least have a say. And so this catastrophic situation with Canada shows, I think, with great crystal clarity, that if you have a Republican Congress, they’re just going to let Trump run roughshod over everything in ways that wreck your life.
And so are Democrats taking this on directly enough? Or is there some sort of sneaking fear underneath it that tariffs sound, I don’t know, vaguely pro-worker, so Democrats can’t really condemn Trump for tariffs because it’ll sound like they’re elitist or whatever? Are Democrats doing this properly?
Reynolds: Well, I will say, I’m a campaign hack, and so I am very—and we have, you know, as of our recording, 70 days until the election. So I am very focused on what the candidates are doing. And I think that, by and large, the candidates are prosecuting this well. The case needs to be made that Trump is destroying the economy and the Republicans are walking with him right off that cliff. They are helping him do it.
And so I think the more we define them as the party that does that—you can say tariffs, you can talk about his taxes on consumers, you know, how this is a tax on consumers, how this raises prices. I think the simplest way we say it is the best. But I think we need to not be too precious about how we’re saying it. Voters have an understanding here. And so we just need to remind them who is doing this.
And, as I think you and I have talked about before, Greg, Donald Trump is not going to stop talking about this. He thinks that he can talk his way out of this. And so he’s going to keep talking about it as if it’s a win. And Democrats need to hang that around every single Republican’s neck. It is the albatross that they should carry through the election. And so I think any time we’re doing that, we are winning the race. Anytime we’re driving into other things, or getting wrapped up around the axle, we’re losing ground.
Sargent: Yes, I think you’re raising a really important point, which is Donald Trump is going to spin his trade war with Canada in all kinds of ways. Democrats can’t let him get away with that. They have to say that Trump is losing, Trump is failing, Trump is weak, Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, Trump is in chaos, right?
Reynolds: Trump has created this.
Sargent: Yes, Trump did this. This is his fault. Trump did this to you. Donald Trump did this to you. Trump, who polls at 33 percent in some polls, is destroying your local economy, and Republicans are letting him do it because they’re essentially lickspittles for him. It’s just got to be really clear, right? Donald Trump is destroying your life.
Reynolds: Yeah, I think the goal should be that it should be hard for every Republican to stand on a stage with him. And we’re already seeing some of that, but I think it needs to continue to happen. The Ohio senator, the incumbent Senator Husted, just did an event with JD Vance. We need to make sure that voters understand that he’s standing on a stage with someone who is a part of this administration that is making this happen to them.
And so everything needs to focus on that—on the impact on people’s lives. I think the more we’re talking about actual impact, and the more we’re talking about who got us here—Donald Trump and his Republican allies—and who can take us out—Democrats, the specific candidate in whichever case—the better off we are.
Sargent: Can I just pause and say what’s happening in Ohio is so interesting, because Ohio’s transformation into basically a red state, from a state that Barack Obama won twice—yes, folks, that actually happened, believe it or not, Barack Obama won Ohio twice—it’s now basically a red state. It’s considered like maybe the crown jewel of Donald Trump’s transformation of the industrial Midwest. And now his vice president is from Ohio, and is in fact a spokesperson for the white working class of Ohio.
He’s gone all in with Trumpism and terrible ideas, but he is, I think, unfortunately widely seen as a real son of the Ohio working class. And so for Sherrod Brown to be leading in Ohio, to be up a few points in polls, is simply remarkable. Donald Trump won Ohio by double digits less than two years ago. And Sherrod Brown is ahead there. Can you talk about that?
Reynolds: I think what we’re seeing—and we’re going to see this in other places, I think we may see it in Alaska—we’re seeing these Republicans who have failed to make much of a name for themselves, who’ve been there and been happy to be a part of the majority party, and to walk right along with Trump as he did these things—they’re now going to suffer the consequences.
They don’t have anything that can distance themselves from it. It’s way too late to do that. And so if they decide they’re just going to hope that their voters turn out, I think that’s a losing bet.
I think one of the most interesting things that we’re seeing in polls right now, and to me one of the biggest indicators of what’s coming, is when you look at numbers of enthusiasm amongst voters. And Democratic enthusiasm is way up. Republican enthusiasm is down, because they see what’s happening.
They see what their party has done and what they’re bringing them, and they’re not enthused to go out and vote for them for another term. And so people like John Husted are going to suffer as a result. And that’s why we have to keep talking about what’s happening.
Sargent: Right. I think your point is that John Husted, when he appears with JD Vance—this is a really desperate attempt to get that MAGA base energized. Like, look, John Husted, he’s a Trumpist, he’s with Vance, right? They’re really desperately trying to get that MAGA base engaged. And I think that’s going to be really hard for them.
And to your point about Democratic enthusiasm—an 18-point shift in western Pennsylvania, in Butler County, that’s Democratic enthusiasm for you right there, isn’t it?
Reynolds: Absolutely. You don’t flip 31 seats to zero without some Democratic enthusiasm, in some cases in very red places, Butler, Pennsylvania, being just one of the latest. And what we’re seeing is that, you know, we’re seeing more people, more independents lean towards Democrats, and we’re seeing those Democrats want to turn out. Midterms are lower-turnout elections.
Who you turn out determines who wins. And right now, Democrats want to go out and make change, because they don’t like what’s happening. Republicans don’t like what’s happening either, in many cases. And so they’re not enthused to come out and vote for their party.
Sargent: Exactly. I’ve said it on here before, but to people who like Donald Trump, or people who voted for Donald Trump and are souring on him a little, Donald Trump is not on the ballot. But to everybody who hates Donald Trump, he really is on the ballot, very much so. I want to close this out by flagging a quote from a Republican, Marc Short, who used to advise former Vice President Mike Pence during Trump’s first term. Short says this is a real problem for Republicans, meaning the trade war with Canada. He says this, quote: “It’s hard, because you don’t want to incur the wrath of the president, but at the same time, if you’re representing agricultural states, your voters are probably anxious to have somebody representing their interests in Washington right now,” close quote.
Christina, that’s the essence of this. Republicans have to choose between working for Trump and working for their own voters, right? Are Democrats making this clear enough? How do you see this all playing out?
Reynolds: I think we can always make it more clear. I think that we can always be very direct with voters and remind them of what’s at stake here. And again, who got us here? We should never leave off the who’s-to-blame part of this, because Donald Trump did this. I think it’s very important for us to remember, and to always remind voters, who’s to blame. This is not the same thing as COVID shutting down the global economy and slowing it down.
This is something where Donald Trump chose to get into a trade war that thus far has only resulted in higher prices. It has not helped industry the way he promised it would. And it is promising right now further damage to states that desperately need more help. And we need to just keep reminding voters, and being very clear, about what the danger is in reelecting people who will just walk in lockstep with him.
Sargent: Yes. The message has to be: Donald Trump, that raging maniac with the 33 percent approval rating who everybody hates, he did this to you, and Republicans are letting him do it. Christina Reynolds, I really hope Democrats listen to you on this one. Thanks so much for coming on.
Reynolds: Thanks.