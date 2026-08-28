Transcript: Trump Wrecks GOP Midterm Strategy in Dumbest Self-Own Ever

Rubin: Absolutely. And if he has to spend time and money recovering the MAGA base—in other words, winning those people back—he’s going to do the very things that alienate those other groups that you just said. The way elections are supposed to work is, you take your base, you put them in your back pocket, you say, thanks very much, now let me go out and win up a bunch of other people who aren’t so enthusiastic about us. And the base kind of says, fine, we get it, go out, make your pitch to the middle of the country. Trump hasn’t done that.

So when he goes out now, and he has to say, OK, MAGA people, I really love you, look at all these wonderful things I’ve done for you, I’ve destroyed, you know, Iran seventeen times, I’ve done all these things, I’ve got you health care—well, he’s making his other problems, that you just listed, a lot worse. So you get into this no-win situation that is totally of his own making.

Sargent: Right, he should have the base in his pocket already. And now going out there to have to energize them just drives everybody else away. I just want to end on a bit of a sober note and see what you think of this. The flip side of everything we’re saying here is that you can see things going wrong. All these Senate races are on a knife’s edge. We’re talking about having to win a lot of Senate races in very tough territory, places that voted for Donald Trump by double digits. Democrats have to win a few races in places like that. I think Abdul El-Sayed is a question mark. I’d like to feel a little better about that race. I don’t know about Troy Jackson in Maine. You can easily see Democrats falling short in the Senate. It could easily happen. And then in the House, the gerrymandering successes, unfortunately, that Republicans have had, kind of take off the table something like a 40-seat win like the one we saw in 2018. It makes it much more like trench warfare. There just aren’t as many pickup opportunities. It looks very good, but you can see things going wrong. And I wonder how you think about that stuff. How troubled are you by those possibilities?