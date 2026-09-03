Transcript: Trump Hasn’t Killed DEI in America

So I couldn’t agree with you more. And this idea that we are—those reports, I just think that they concede this idea that we are somehow indoctrinating our students. When you look at the data, there’s been studies of, sure, there are probably more registered Democrats in an anthropology department or a sociology department. But that has nothing to do with—first of all, that has more to do with who ends up in these fields, who ends up in higher education—there’s cultural things.

But then also, I think particularly in a field like sociology, when you’re looking at the data, and you’re drawing conclusions based on that, that might lead you to a broad range of politics that are over here. Like you said, there’s a lot of differences over here, but less over here. And so I think—and even if you have that conclusion, our job is not to bring that into the classroom.

Of course, bias comes in, and if you ask my students to guess my politics, they might, broadly speaking, be able to guess who I voted for president in 2024. But beyond that, my job is not to teach them what I think. It’s to teach them to think for themselves, and look at evidence, and look at different perspectives on an issue. And that’s what most of us do. And so I couldn’t agree with you more, and I find that whole discussion really troubling myself.

Bacon: So the reason I thought about you was with this whole Woke 1.0 discussion, because we’re going to finish there. Which is that I’m concerned that—I know there’s been defenses of what she said, but I was concerned that the thing that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading sort of progressive figure in America, said was Woke 1.0 was crazy. I don’t quite know what Woke 1.0 is.

I don’t love that phrasing in the first place. But when I think about 2020, I think a lot about a lot of ideas that needed to be stated, that were, like, they were truths that were presented more directly than before, that the police are often not a source of safety but often a source of inequality and violence, that we have systemic racism, that we have long-standing biases of all kinds that affect our culture. So, for me, that was the period of truth, and the rest of America often is crazy. And so I’m concerned to hear that.

So I’m wondering what to do about that, in a certain way. So, I get the fact that there was a political backlash to that. So if you’re running for office, I can see—like, you, Natasha, are not wrong. If you’re planning to run for office in Wisconsin, do not say the things you said. I agree. But what do the rest of us do who are not running? That’s what I want to talk to you about, is, like, how do we defend—if you’re not running for office, how do we defend the ideas of 2020? Because I think that’s important. I think those ideas were not wrong, and I think we need to stop conceding them.

And if Senator Sanders and Zohran and AOC and people whose names are on the ballot have to concede ideas that they know are true, I’ll talk to them about that in private, and why they should find different ways to disown things they know are true. But let’s focus on the rest, for the rest of us, let’s talk about how we defend things that are known. And so how do you talk about DEI to people who are skeptical of it? I don’t love that phrase in the first place, and I never did. But how do we talk about the values of diversity and equity, and fighting systemic problems in the country? It’s an easy question.

Warikoo: Yeah. Look, I think this idea that we want American society to be broadly inclusive, that people of all racial identities, of all backgrounds, should feel that they can be part of the American dream, and that we want to take steps in schools, in higher education, to make that happen—I have a hard time believing that most Americans will not be on board with that. And that’s fundamentally what the Diversity Project has tried to do, right?

Make our universities more accessible to groups that have been historically excluded, and then once they arrive on campus, make it so that they can be successful. What supports do we need to put in place so that students who traditionally haven’t gone to these universities, whose parents didn’t go to this kind of university, make sure that they can be successful? Just making that very clear, I think, is easy, and making it so that everyone feels like it’s possible for them, right?

And again, I think we have to counter this narrative, right? I think what the right has been really successful at doing is creating this narrative that, a lot of people are hurting in American society right now, of all races, right? And so, to say, You know why you’re hurting? It’s because of those people. It’s because of the trans people. It’s because of African Americans. It’s because of immigrants. And they’ve been, like, remarkably successful at that. And I think we have to shift that narrative, and to say that, No, you know what it is? It’s housing policy. We need to figure out housing. It’s economic policy. It’s—

The policies on race are not—it’s not zero sum, right? It’s not about this group versus this. I think about when I was talking a lot about affirmative action, and people would say it should be class-based, not—and it’s, yeah, maybe. We should have a lot more financial aid. That’s true. And we also need race-based affirmative action, because we have, for all of these other reasons—these are two—so these should not be mutually exclusive.

And so I think just laying that out to ordinary Americans in a way that’s clear and consistent and not defensive, I think, is going to go a long way. I think people who are critical of the way that we’re going need to build—when I look at that Project 2025, the foundations and how systematic and organized that movement has been, like, can we build that? And that’s what I want to be a part of.

Bacon: And on the higher ed—

Warikoo: I want to build that in the other direction, I should say. Sorry, just to be fair.

Bacon: On the higher ed side, I think that sounds like affordable college for as many people as possible, right? That—whether it’s free or debt-free or whatever, you should not leave college with $100,000 in debt, and you should be able to get a job without going into debt. I think that’s the sort of most fundamental part. If you want to go to college, everyone should go to college if they want to. And then on the diversity side, it’s, like, we want to have a society where your race or gender or sexual orientation does not bar you from, does not determine your livelihood, right? That’s what we’re going to get to.

Warikoo: Yeah, 100 percent. Who would disagree with that, right?

Bacon: But yes, because as you were talking, I was thinking of that book, The Sum of Us. Did you read that book by Heather McGhee that was published in 2021? It talked about this idea of, the right uses these issues to wedge different groups, so the key is to create a collective all.

Warikoo: Yeah, people have been talking about that in different ways for many years. And there’s this balance between—we’re not saying that we have to be colorblind. I don’t think being colorblind would get us there. But we do have to show how these different groups have similar interests, and that we have to be aligned and build these coalitions across lines of difference, in ways, and think about issues that we are all facing. I think there is a balance there. I think we still have to recognize there are issues specific to race, to sexuality or whatever, and that there is a common interest, economic interest, economic issues as well.

Bacon: Natasha, tell people where they can find some of your work and your thoughts. Are you doing a Substack? Are you doing anything like that there?

Warikoo: You can go to my website. Oh—I signed up for Substack. I need to—

Bacon: Everyone gets an evening newsletter, I promise.

Warikoo: But don’t go to my Substack. Go to my website, natashawarikoo.com. That has a lot of my work, and you can look at my recent books, Race at the Top and Is Affirmative Action Fair?

Bacon: Good. This was a great conversation, and thanks for joining me. Great to see you. Take care.

Warikoo: Thanks so much for having me.

Bacon: Bye-bye.